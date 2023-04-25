Paul Mullin doesn't believe Wrexham celebrity co-owner Rob McElhenney's claim that he's now one of the most famous players in the world.

Mullin led Wrexham to promotion

Scored twice in clinching match

But disputes fame remark from co-owner

WHAT HAPPENED? After Wrexham's win over Boreham Wood clinched promotion to League Two on Saturday, McElhenney said the 38-goal striker was one of the best players in the world - an absurd claim given the lower-tier division the Red Dragons compete in.

McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have apparently also told Mullin he was the most famous player in the United States outside of Messi, Ronaldo and a select few Premier League stars. Mullin disputes that opinion.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I genuinely think in his own head he actually means that at that moment,” Mullin said of McElhenney's claim he is a world-class player. “[They] say, ‘You do not understand how famous you are in America - only outside of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and some Premier League players.’ I don’t believe them and say, ‘Give it a rest. When I walk in a shop here only two people saying something to me.’

“They say outside of the top-10 teams we are probably the most famous. Quite weird. I don’t see myself as famous or recognisable and nothing has changed me. I literally do exactly the same, like walking into McDonald’s. I’ve never been to America and I’ll probably get a shock when I go in the next few months.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham's celebrity ownership and role in the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham have catapulted them to international relevance, and they are particularly popular in the United States, where their co-owners are famous Hollywood actors.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are already planning to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window in order to set up for success in League Two. They will begin by aiming high - Gareth Bale is one target - but may need to settle on more realistic signings.