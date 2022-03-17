Worry for Super Eagles as Ndidi limps off with injury in Leicester City defeat

Wilfred Ndidi picked up an injury as Leicester City suffered a 2-1 loss to Rennes in the second leg of their Uefa Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Ndidi tried to tackle Gaetan Laborde for the ball but he injured himself in the process and was substituted immediately by James Maddison in the 60th minute.

Meanwhile, Wesley Fofana's consolation goal in the 51st minute was enough to help the Foxes advance into the quarter-final stage despite goals from Benjamin Bourigeaud and Flavien Tait for the hosts at the Roazhon Park.

A week ago, Leicester City sealed a 2-0 win over the French Ligue 1 side and it helped them advance with a 3-2 aggregate result.

The extent of Ndidi’s injury is yet to be known but it happened around the medial ligament in his knee.

“Wilfred Ndidi is block tackle, so he injured the medial ligament in his knee so will see how that is,” Rodgers said after the game.

Ndidi's injury comes as a worry for Brendan Rodgers and Nigeria coach Austin Eguavoen. The 25-year-old is among the key players in the Foxes' set-up with 31 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

On the international scene, Ndidi has been invited for Nigeria's crucial 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying games against Ghana.

Thursday’s setback leaves his availability in doubt as the three-time African champions chase a ticket to play in Ghana.

Ndidi played every minute of the Super Eagles’ games at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations where they were knocked out by Tunisia in the Round of 16.