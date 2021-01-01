Women’s Champions League: Barcelona’s Oshoala makes history in Chelsea decimation

The 26-year-old becomes the first African to win the European club competition as the Blaugranes strolled past the Blues

Asisat Oshoala has become the first Nigerian as well as the first African to win the Uefa Women’s Champions League.

The 26-year-old striker was introduced in the 71st minute as Barcelona defeated Chelsea 4-0 in the final of the 2020-21 edition.

Lluis Cortes’ women had taken a first-minute lead at the Gamla Ullevi after Melanie Leupolz turned the ball into her own net.

Article continues below

In the goal-laden first half, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen also fired past goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger to end the ambitions of Emma Hayes’ Blues.

Oshoala was introduced for Spanish midfielder Jennifer Hermoso in the 71st minute as Barcelona craved more goals.

She added a fifth goal in the closing stages of the game, albeit, her effort was chalked off for being in an offside position.

Before the game in Gothenburg, the four-time African Women's Player of the Year claimed that Barca had learned from their final defeat to Lyon in 2019.

“Now, we have the experience of how European football is and also how a top game like this is played,” she told the media.

“I think we're going to be better with our tactics this year, how we go out and play and everything.

"For us, it was good. We played in the final 2019, we lost and then we picked up corrections from there.

“Come May 16, against Chelsea, I don't think we're going to make the same mistakes again, because we already learned from the past. We are a better team now than we were two years ago."

Chelsea boss Hayes expressed her disappointment as her team leaked two unfortunate goals.

Even at that, she revealed that the players will improve for the experience.

“Today was difficult because the game was over before it began,” she told media per the Chelsea website.

“That is what is so difficult to reflect on. To concede so early, and then we had two good chances, then they got the second from a penalty.

“Ann hasn’t had a save to make the whole game, yet we’ve lost the game 4-0. The damage was done.

“I’m proud of the second-half performance. The players gave it everything. Congratulations to Barcelona, they are worthy winners and deserving of their title.”