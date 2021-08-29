Wolves vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The ex-Real Madrid hero has returned to the Red Devils in a seismic transfer move - and his old club will want to show him that they still have style

Manchester United will hope to celebrate the return of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford with a Premier League victory this weekend against Wolves at Molineux.

The ex-Real Madrid and Juventus hero has returned to the Red Devils in a seismic transfer move - and his old club will want to show him that they have not lost their style in his absence.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Wolves roster Goalkeepers Sa, Ruddy, Sondergaard Defenders Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Mosquera, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Marques Midfielders Neves, Podence, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle Forwards Neto, Jimenez, Trincao, Silva, Traore, Campbell

A hefty Carabao Cup blowout over Nottingham Forest in midweek has finally handed the Bruno Lage reign its first victory in the Midlands - but the Portuguese will know that there is still work to be done as he follows in the footsteps of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Raul Jimenez has continued to come through his return to the game unscathed, while Daniel Podence is creeping closer to full fitness after featuring previously on Tuesday - but the likelihood is that faith will be kept with the 3-4-3 formation that allows Adama Traore to flex his muscles wide in attack.

Predicted Wolves starting XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Trincao, Jimenez, Traore.

Position Man Utd roster Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Heaton, Henderson Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Mengi Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Fernandes, James, Matic, Van de Beek, McTominay, Mejbri Forwards Cavani, Martial, Greenwood, Diallo, Sancho, Elanga, Shoretire

The sport-shattering news that Cristiano Ronaldo has sealed a homecoming to Old Trafford from Juventus has dominated headlines over the past few days, but he will not be involved at Molineux.

There will still be stardust for the visitors however, with Raphael Varane in line for his United debut alongside a potential start for Jadon Sancho - and with Marcus Rashford and Alex Telles still both sidelined, Jesse Lingard could get the nod after his England recall too.

Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Pogba; Sancho, Fernandes, Lingard; Greenwood.

Last five results

Wolves results Man Utd results Nottingham Forest 0-4 Wolves (Aug 24) Southampton 1-1 Manchester United (Aug 22) Wolves 0-1 Tottenham (Aug 22) Manchester United 5-1 Leeds United ((Aug 14) Leicester 1-0 Wolves (Aug 14) Manchester United 4-0 Everton (Aug 7) Wolves 0-1 Celta Vigo (Aug 7) Manchester United 2-2 Brentford (Jul 28) Coventry City 1-2 Wolves (Aug 1) Queens Park Rangers 4-2 Manchester United (Jul 24)

