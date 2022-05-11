Wolves vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Manchester City can move three points clear at the summit - and a step closer to a successful Premier League title defence - when they make the trip to face Wolves at Molineux on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side lie level at the top with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool after the Reds' latest victory, but can restore the gap with a win of their own against Bruno Lage's hosts.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Wolves roster Goalkeepers Sa, Ruddy, Stoner Defenders Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Mosquera, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Gomes, Bueno Midfielders Neves, Podence, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle Forwards Neto, Jimenez, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Hwang, Campbell

A draw with Chelsea last time out was more a reflection of the malaise that has settled over the Blues perhaps than Wolves' own never-say-die attitude, but Bruno Lage could certainly do with some of that as the league leaders come to town.

Victory takes them two points away from seventh place and raises the prospect they could still force their way into European competition next term, meaning there is plenty to play for on both sides at Molineux.

Predicted Wolves starting XI: Sa; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Trincao, Jimenez.

Position Man City roster Goalkeepers Steffen, Ederson, Carson, Slicker Defenders Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Cancelo, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders Gundogan, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho, Foden, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia Forwards Sterling, Jesus, Grealish, Mahrez, Chagas, Delap, Edozie

A demonstrative return to winning form after Champions League heartbreak at the weekend not only ensured City kept their gap at the summit, but lifted them above Liverpool on goal difference too in case of a tie.

Pep Guardiola has to ensure his players remain focused on the task at hand, though, especially after a busy week that has seen the club confirm the capture of Erling Haaland.

Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

Last five results

Wolves results Man City results Chelsea 2-2 Wolves (May 7) Man City 5-0 Newcastle (May 8) Wolves 0-3 Brighton (Apr 30) Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (May 4) Burnley 1-0 Wolves (Apr 24) Leeds 0-4 Man City (Apr 30) Newcastle 1-0 Wolves (Apr 8) Man City 4-3 Real Madrid (Apr 26) Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa (Apr 2) Man City 5-1 Watford (Apr 23)

Head-to-head