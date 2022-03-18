Wolves vs Leeds: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Leeds United can give their survival hopes a successive shot in the arm when they make the trip to face Wolves in the Premier League at Molineux on Friday.

Watch Wolves vs Leeds on fuboTV (try for free)

Fresh from Jesse Marsch's first win at the helm, the Whites head to Wolves with the heat of the relegation battle on the back of their necks, knowing that three points would bolster their chances dramatically.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Wolves vs Leeds Date March 18, 2022 Times 4pm ET, 1pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream USA Network fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Wolves roster Goalkeepers Sa, Ruddy, Stoner Defenders Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Mosquera, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Gomes, Bueno Midfielders Neves, Podence, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle Forwards Neto, Jimenez, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Hwang, Campbell

Back-to-back wins against Watford and Everton have helped bring the bounce back to Bruno Lage's squad after a few ropey results, and for the third game in a row, they now face a side scrapping to avoid the drop.

The hosts will be wary of what a wounded Leeds side could do, but with the rock-solid Conor Coady at the back, fresh from another England call-up, they'll favour their chances.

Predicted Wolves starting XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Podence, Jimenez, Neto.

Position Leeds roster Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson Defenders Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Struijk, Hjelde, Cresswell, Moore Midfielders Forshaw, Dallas, Harrison, Phillips, Bate, Summerville, McKinstry, Klich, McCarron, Shackleton, Gray Forwards Bamford, Raphinha, Roberts, Rodrigo, James, Gelhardt, Greenwood

The post-Marcelo Bielsa era is finally up and running at Elland Road but unless Jesse Marsch can mastermind a few more wins, it may be too little too late for the Whites.

Having welcomed back Patrick Bamford in recent weeks, however, there is a tidy boost this time around too, with talk that Kalvin Phillips could be fit to play some part for the trip to Molineux.

Predicted Leeds starting XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas; Koch, Forshaw; James, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford.

Last five results

Wolves results Leeds results Everton 0-1 Wolves (Mar 13) Leeds 2-1 Norwich (Mar 13) Wolves 4-0 Watford (Mar 10) Leeds 0-3 Aston Villa (Mar 10) Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace (Mar 5) Leicester 1-0 Leeds (Mar 5) West Ham 1-0 Wolves (Feb 27) Leeds 0-4 Tottenham (Feb 26) Arsenal 2-1 Wolves (Feb 24) Liverpool 6-0 Leeds (Feb 23)

Head-to-head