Wolves vs Aston Villa: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Aston Villa can look to mount a strong charge towards the finish line of the Premier League season when they resume their campaign with a Midlands derby against Wolves at Molineux this weekend.

The visitors have seen their fortunes revived since Steven Gerrard took over at the helm, but they'll face a tough test against Bruno Lage's hosts, themselves looking to find a bit of good fortune once again.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Wolves vs Aston Villa Date April 2, 2022 Times 10am ET, 7am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

Team news & rosters

Position Wolves roster Goalkeepers Sa, Ruddy, Stoner Defenders Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Mosquera, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Gomes, Bueno Midfielders Neves, Podence, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle Forwards Neto, Jimenez, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Hwang, Campbell

Stepping into the shoes of Nuno Espirito Santo was no small feat for Bruno Lage, but the Portuguese has brought more of the same to Molineux and will hope to pick up another major mid-table result this weekend.

The regular presence of Mexico's Raul Jimenez will be absent, however, after his dismissal in that bonkers match with Leeds United when they last took to the field.

Predicted Wolves starting XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Jonny, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Trincao, Hwang, Podence

Position Aston Villa roster Goalkeepers Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo Defenders Cash, Konsa, Mings, Chambers, Young, Digne, Hause Midfielders Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Buendia, Nakamba, Coutinho, Chukwuemeka, Bogarde, Ramsey, Iroegbunam, Feeney Forwards Watkins, Traore, Ings, Bailey

Two key names have helped serve the Aston Villa revival since the door shut on Dean Smith's tenure, and it is a couple of ex-Liverpool comrades who have been doing the job.

With Steven Gerrard's nous in the dugout and Phillippe Coutinho's class on the pitch, the Midlands side have proved hard to turn away since the start of the year, but two losses on the trot have hit their stride somewhat.

Predicted Aston Villa starting XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Coutinho; Watkins, Ings

Last five results

Wolves results Aston Villa results Wolves 2-3 Leeds United (Mar 18) Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal (Mar 19) Everton 0-1 Wolves (Mar 13) West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa (Mar 13) Wolves 4-0 Watford (Mar 10) Leeds 0-3 Aston Villa (Mar 10) Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace (Mar 5) Aston Villa 4-0 Southampton (Mar 5) West Ham 1-0 Wolves (Feb 27) Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa (Feb 26)

Head-to-head