Wolves star Traore reveals the baby oil trick that's made him unstoppable

The Spanish speedster initially struggled at Wolves until the club found a smart way to ensure he could slip away from opponents

star Adama Traore has opened up on his pre-game use of baby oil to ensure rival defenders aren't able to slow him down.

While the winger has starred in the Premier League over the past year, the international initially struggled with the physicality of English football having come through 's academy.

Boasting such a big frame, the opposition has plenty to grab on to in any desperate attempt to slow Traore down but have found keeping hold of the speedster increasingly difficult.

That's because a club doctor at Wolves suggested lathering the wide man in baby oil - a tactic that's worked a treat for Traore, who scored four goals and contributed nine assists in the league last season.

"The staff here had a very clever idea because they knew I was having problems with my shoulder," Traore was quoted by the Daily Mail.

"Opponents were grabbing my arm for me not to move, pulling my shoulder. If you put on the oil, it’s impossible for them to grab me, especially if I’m moving as well.

"In the first game it was very funny because many players grabbed my arm and they couldn’t catch me. They were asking, 'What happened?' and I kept saying I didn’t know!

"Everyone knows now but it doesn’t matter. It’s important for me because players have to use another tactic. Now I have the oil on my arm, I can slip [away]."

While Traore's blistering pace is hard to miss on the pitch, the Spaniard was quick to stress there's more to his game but welcomes any misconceptions he could potentially take advantage of.

"For me, it doesn’t matter because I know what I have, I know how I play, I know what I give and if people think my ability only is the speed, ok — no problem," he said.

"Because after, in the game, I can do other things, so it will be a surprise. It doesn’t bother me, I know what I have and also what I’m working for."

The 24-year-old has had a relatively quiet start to the new campaign and is yet to register a goal involvement after impressing in the final third last season.

Wolves next face Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday and they will be looking to claim a third consecutive victory after winning their past two games 1-0.