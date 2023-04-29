Wolves 'sorry' for shocking 6-0 defeat to Brighton as Julen Lopetegui takes responsibility for laughable performance

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui took responsibility the for 6-0 loss against Brighton and apologised to the club's supporters.

Wolves lose 6-0 to Brighton

Lopetegui apologises to supporters

Lopetegui takes responsibility for the loss

WHAT HAPPENED? Wolves were defeated 6-0 by Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday. Speaking to BBC MOTD after the game, manager Lopetegui said that he along with his squad were sorry that the fans had to witness them suffer a thorough thrashing, and took ownership of the bad performance.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We are sorry a lot for our fans. Today we had a very bad day in all the situations. We suffered very early, one goal, two goals. When you have this kind of day the responsibility is the coach," remarked Lopetegui.

"We have worked very hard this season and for today for a lot of reasons we have lost 6-0 and when you lose like that you have to be able to recover your energy. We had big mistakes. The responsibility is the coach's."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The loss against Brighton prevented Wolves from widening the gap between them and the relegation zone. However, they are still eight points clear of the relegation spots and with four games remaining would be looking to confirm their safety as soon as possible.

"Tomorrow we have to go forward with the best face because we are in the middle of the battle and we have to be ready for the next war," added Lopetegui.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR WOLVES? Wolves will next face in-form Aston Villa at home in the Premier League on May 6.