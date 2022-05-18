Wolves' Jimenez headlines Mexico squad for Nigeria friendly

Mexico have announced a 38-man squad for this month’s international friendly against Nigeria billed for the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, on May 28.

El Tri - who will be featuring at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - have been zoned against Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland in Group C.

And to prepare for the tough task ahead, Gerardo Martino’s men, who are the most successful team in the Concacaf Gold Cup with eight titles, will square up with the three-time African champions.

To tackle this encounter, Mexico have named a strong team that boasts veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa who represents America, LA Galaxy’s Julian Araujo as well as Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez.

Others include Hector Herrera, Israel Reyes, Luis Romo and Orbelin Pineda who plays professional football at Celta.

The last meeting between the two countries was in a friendly match on July 4, 2021, with the Mexicans defeating the West Africans who mainly used Nigeria Professional Football League stars - 4-0 at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

A double from Herrera and lone goals from Rogelio Funes Mori and Jonathan dos Santos steered El Tri to a comfortable victory as they wrapped up preparations for their 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign in style.

The two teams will be meeting for the seventh time ever with four of their previous encounters ending on a no winner, no vanquished note.



MEXICO SQUAD FOR NIGERIA

Goalkeepers: Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna), Rodolfo Cota (Leon), Guillermo Ochoa (America), Alfredo Talavera (sin club)

Defenders: Erick Aguirre (Monterrey), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Jesus Angulo (Tigres), Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Nestor Araujo (Celta), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk), Julio Cesar Dominguez (Cruz Azul), Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Hector Moreno (Monterrey), Israel Reyes (Puebla), Jesus Sanchez (America), Jesus Vasquez (Genoa)

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez (Ajax), Roberto Alvarado (Chiva), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Luis Chavez (Pachuca), Sebastian Cordova (America), Erick Gutierrez (PSV), Andres Guardado (Betis), Hector Herrera (Atletico de Madrid), Diego Lainez (Betis), Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Erick Sanchez (Pachuca), Orbelin Pineda (Celta), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey), Luis Romo (Monterrey)

Forwards: Jesus Corona (Sevilla), Marcelo Flores (Arsenal), Santiago Gimenez (Cruz Azul), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton), Henry Martin (América), Alexis Vega (Chivas)