Wolverhampton Wanderers to wait on Traore ahead of Crystal Palace clash

The 22-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in their comeback victory over Tottenham Hotspur and he is a race to be fit for their tie with the Eagles

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo is hoping Adama Traore recovers from an injury ahead of New Year Day's fixture against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The winger was replaced in the 59th minute in their comeback 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday after suffering a hamstring injury.

However, the Spanish tactician has explained that he will wait to decide on the involvement of the former Middlesbrough player against Roy Hodgson’s side.

"I don’t think it’s nothing special. We’ll have to wait and see,” Nuno was quoted as saying by Birmingham Mail.

Since joining the side in the summer, Traore has made 17 league appearances, involving six starts and scoring once.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are seventh in the league standings with 29 points from 20 games.