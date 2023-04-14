Mikel Arteta has confirmed William Saliba remains unavailable for Arsenal as he continues to recover from a back injury sustained against Sporting CP.

WHAT HAPPENED? Heading into the crucial stage of the season, Arsenal need their best players available in order to keep alive the very realistic prospect of winning their first Premier League title since 2004. French defender Saliba has been out injured for the last few games, which Arteta issued an update on in his latest press conference.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking ahead of Arsenal's clash with West Ham on Sunday, Arteta confirmed: "William [Saliba] is still not available. He’s progressing well and we are hopeful we’ll have him available in the next few weeks, but we’ll have to see."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saliba injured his back in Arsenal's Europa League penalties defeat to Sporting CP which saw them dumped out of the competition in the last 16. Consequently, he has been absent for the Gunners' three league games since, but has watched his side pick up two wins and a draw.

Arteta confirmed that he is 'not far' from getting back onto the grass in training, adding: "Obviously we need to be cautious because of the injury, but he’s evolving well."

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Having been knocked out of the Europa League, Arsenal can now focus fully on their final eight Premier League games of the season. While West Ham comes too soon on Sunday for Saliba, his return should be imminent.