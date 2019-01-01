Wilfried Zaha focused on scoring to help Crystal Palace

The Ivorian attacker resumed his fine goalscoring form in the Premier League with his fifth goal in his last five league appearances on Saturday

Following his effort in his side's 3-1 victory over , Wilfried Zaha has stated that his ambition is to help win their games with his goals.

The 26-year-old was outstanding for the Eagles at Turf Moor on Saturday and found the back of the net in the 76th minute after beating defenders Charlie Taylor and Ben Mee to seal his side's win.

The triumph moved the Eagles eight points off the drop zone to 13th in the league table with 33 points from 29 matches and the 26-year-old is buzzing to return to the scoresheet after firing blanks against on Wednesday.

"I’m always happy to score really and obviously help the team. I’m just happy to get the three points," Zaha told club website.

"The main thing is the three points for the team but I’m glad I could add to the goals. To be honest, I score goals like that all the time in training when we play five-a-side, so it’s nice to finally get a goal like that in a game!

"I was thinking, ‘okay, I can’t chop any more times’, so I just made sure I connected with the ball properly and I’m just happy I scored really.

"All I’m trying to focus on is scoring goals so I’m buzzing [to have scored so many]. Whether it’s home or away, I’m just buzzing to be on the scoresheet."

Saturday's outing was Zaha's 25th league match of the season and he has reflected on his performance after notching his eighth league goal.

"To be honest, it’s not a thing where I feel like it’s going to be my day, I have to make it my day," he continued.

"I have to do what I can on the pitch to make it my day. If I have to play simple, I just have to know when to do what I need to do and then if I get the chance to take on someone in the box then I’ll do it.

"We tried to break today. [After the first goal], they would have to come on to us basically which leaves space for me and Schluppy to run into. We got our chances and took them."

Michy Batshuayi who switched to south London on loan until the end of the season has scored two goals in his last three games for Crystal Palace and the Cote d'Ivoire international is happy to see the loanee show his qualities in front of goal.

"It’s good to see our strikers scoring and funnily enough, from the Leicester game, I told him, ‘bro once you get that first goal, they start coming from nowhere.' I’m happy to see him on the scoresheet," he concluded.