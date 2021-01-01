'Wilder would be challenging for the title at City!' - Guardiola praises English managers & jokes Parker has more hair than him

The Manchester City boss has been impressed by the emerging British coaches who are not content with just sitting back and defending

Pep Guardiola has praised the new generation of managers for their courageous attacking style ahead of Manchester City's trip to an in-form Fulham on Saturday.

The City boss has been impressed by the impact made by Scott Parker, who earned Fulham promotion last season and is fighting for survival while trying to play attractive football.

Brighton boss Graham Potter and Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder have also been praised by Guardiola, who says their teams play a style of football that he likes to watch.

What's been said?

"In English football there are incredibly good managers, Mr Potter in Brighton, Scott in Fulham," he said of Saturday's visit to Craven Cottage.

"They are innovative, they have courage to play. It's my fifth season and I see the quality in these teams - their high standards of playing.

"Even the games when they didn't have results, similar like Brighton, the way they play always they create more chances and are always positive - a big challenge."

Praise for Wilder

The future of the Blades boss is increasingly uncertain with speculation that Wilder could leave his job at Sheffield United soon.

While Guardiola would not be drawn on any potential departure, he said he has a huge respect for the manager, who achieved two promotions with the club.

"If he would be here, he would fight to be champion, if I was in Sheffield I'd fight not to be relegated," Guardiola added.

Respect for Parker

It is not just Parker's tactics that have impressed Guardiola, with the Catalan also saying the Fulham boss beats him when it comes to the fashion stakes.

Parker wore a white jacket during the recent victory over Liverpool, drawing much attention on social media, and Guardiola has been impressed with his counterpart's touchline attire.

Asked about being the two most stylish coaches, Guardiola joked: "Listen, he's younger, he has hair, he's better than me, definitely. I accept a draw against him!"

What's next for City?

Saturday's trip to Fulham is their final Premier League fixture before the international break.

City play the home leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash with Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday, with the fixture rearranged to be played in Hungary because of coronavirus restrictions.

They then travel to Everton for an FA Cup quarter-final clash as they continue to fight for silverware on four fronts.

