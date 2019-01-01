‘Why wouldn’t Mbappe want to join Liverpool?’ – Ballon d’Or the only concern for former Red

A star striker on the books at PSG has been linked with a possible move to Anfield and Stephen Warnock believes a stunning coup could be achieved

Kylian Mbappe to is plausible, says Stephen Warnock, with the only concern regarding a stunning transfer coup being the French forward’s desire to win the Ballon d’Or.

A raid from Anfield on the ranks at has been mooted, with it suggested that a World Cup winner could figure in the thoughts of Premier League title hopefuls.

Serious money would be required to prise Mbappe from Parc des Princes, but Liverpool have shown that they are prepared to spend big on proven performers.

Article continues below

Former Reds defender Warnock sees no reason why one of the most exciting talents in world football would not want to work with Jurgen Klopp, but wonders whether the lack of recognition for players in English football could work against those on Merseyside.

“I just think because of the way Liverpool have elevated themselves in the last couple of years under Jurgen Klopp, people are now putting stories together linking them with the best players in the world,” Warnock told the Liverpool Echo.

“Let's be honest, why wouldn't they want to play under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool? The atmosphere is incredible and so is the manager.

“They have reached two finals in the last two seasons and a final not long before that. It's very appealing to go to Liverpool at the moment.

“Would Mbappe go to Liverpool? You know what, why wouldn't he come? Why wouldn't he want to play against the best players in the Premier League and really test himself?

“I think the one problem we face over here with players like that is they often feel like they can only win the Ballon d'Or if they go to or .

“Why can't there be a shift? Why can't there be a Premier League team who dominates Europe for a number of years?

“He is obviously a player who you would love to see in the Premier League. I would love to see him at Liverpool. Whether it will happen or not, I'm not so sure. That's only something he would answer.

“It will also depend on the form of Barcelona and Real Madrid. If he feels that those sides are not close to winning the Champions League, then maybe that's something he might look at.”

Warnock believes Klopp can be Liverpool’s trump card when it comes to further recruitment calls, with the German tactician having made the Reds a much more appealing proposition to the best players on the planet.

The ex-defender added: “Everyone who comes to the club always talks about how Jurgen Klopp was the main reason why they came.

“They know the history and what that's about but they come for the manager and he has now won a trophy.

“Players know if they are going to go and play for Klopp that they are going to enjoy their football. That comes from Jurgen Klopp.

“No disrespect but if five or ten years ago it was Roy Hodgson picking up the phone, you wouldn't be as interested in signing for the club. Now there is one of the best managers in football picking up the phone.

“The stadium, the infrastructure, the academy and the Anfield Road plan coming to fruition. It is all progressive stuff. They are all positive things. Klopp has definitely got a big pulling power and so has the club now.”