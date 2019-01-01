'Why would Kane change Spurs for Man Utd?' - Ex-Tottenham keeper can't see transfer happening

The England international has been linked with a big-money move to Old Trafford, but Paul Robinson sees little appeal in such a switch for the striker

Harry Kane may have seen a move from to mooted, but former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson sees no reason why an ambitious character would make such a switch.

The captain has offered no indication that he is considering a transfer away from north London, but plenty are prepared to do the speculating for him.

United legend Roy Keane believes the prolific 26-year-old is precisely the kind of player an underperforming side at Old Trafford requires.

Article continues below

It has also been suggested on a regular basis that Kane will eventually see his head turned if Tottenham fail to deliver major silverware and tangible reward for a talismanic presence.

Robinson can appreciate the merits of that debate, but is struggling to understand why Kane would consider trading life at Spurs for that with a United squad that has seriously lost its way.

He told Sky Sports: “It depends what level of player you are.

“Manchester United are constantly linked to Harry Kane. There is always a link to Manchester United with Harry Kane.

“I can’t see now why Harry Kane would want to change Tottenham for Manchester United.

“I think he would get more success at Tottenham than he would in the current Manchester United side.

“If there’s an opportunity for foreign players to go to Manchester United, who want to play in this country, of course it’s going to be an attraction.

“It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world, historically, yes they’re in a position of transition at the moment and things do need to change.

“Will that change? We’ll see. I think this season they’re a long way off where they should be and where they need to be.”

Current United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been quizzed on the Kane talk, and in particular the comments from his former team-mate Keane.

He said: “Roy's quite straightforward, isn't he?

“For us, it's working hard. Getting Anthony [Martial] back is going to be a massive boost for us and I'm sure when Anthony comes back that'll help Marcus [Rashford] as well.

“With the forwards we've got, with the pace and the skills, I'm looking forward to the next few weeks.

“There aren't many [Robert] Lewandowskis and Harry Kanes. They're like [Alan] Shearer, [Ruud] van Nistelrooy - fantastic goalscorers.

“Ours are different types of players, but I have to say I like someone who can finish half a chance and he does that. He's one of the best, but he's a Tottenham player.”