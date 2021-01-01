Why Ndidi is one of the best in the Premier League – Leicester City manager Rodgers

The Foxes boss has showered encomium on the Nigeria international for his consistent performances for the club

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers believes Wilfred Ndidi is one of the best players in the Premier League and highlighted some of the qualities that define him.

The 24-year-old has been a consistent performer for the King Power Stadium outfit since his arrival at the club in 2017.

In the current campaign, the midfielder has been delivering impressive performances, despite injury problems which have limited his game time.

The Nigeria international has made a key impact in the 19 games he has played for the Foxes across all competitions this season.

Ndidi again shone in his side’s stunning victory over Premier League champions Liverpool on Saturday to the admiration of the Foxes fans.

The midfielder, who only recently returned from a thigh muscle strain, made five tackles, three interceptions, five clearances and blocked three shots to ensure his side secured all three points at the expense of Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The victory propelled Leicester to third spot on the Premier League table after gathering 46 points from 24 games.

Rodgers has described the contribution of the midfielder as being ‘colossal’ and revealed why he remains one of the best in the English top-flight.

“All the stats show you what a difference he makes for us,” Rodgers said, as per Leicester Mercury.

“At the highest level, you need players who can recover the ball, especially when you have talented players ahead and he is one of the best in the Premier League at that. He was colossal today.”

Ndidi will be expected to continue his commanding displays when Leicester take on Slavia Praha in their Europa League game on Thursday.

The 24-year-old's form will be a delight to Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr, who is set to name his squad for their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho in March.

Ndidi did not feature for the Super Eagles' last qualifiers in November due to injury and Rohr admitted he missed the midfielder in the encounter as they laboured to back-to-back draws against lowly-rated Sierra Leone.