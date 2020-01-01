'Why me? I wear a baseball cap!' - Klopp and Lampard weigh in on coronavirus fears

The Premier League managers admit they are both concerned by an illness that's quickly having a worldwide impact

Both Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard have expressed their worry about the coronavirus outbreak, but the manager in particular has stressed that his opinion on the issue isn't important.

The two managers squared off in the fifth round on Tuesday night with Chelsea claiming a surprise 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge to continue a poor recent run of results for the Reds.

Klopp cut a frustrated figure post-match, admitting he's sick of people mentioning the club's recent 3-0 loss to Watford - their first defeat in the Premier League this season.

On a more serious note, the Reds boss was also asked about the coronavirus, which has already seen a number of Serie A games in Italy postponed, and Klopp was quick to point out his view on it wasn't really relevant.

"What I don’t like in life is that for a very serious thing, a football manager’s opinion is important. I really don’t understand it. It’s not important what famous people say. People with no knowledge like me talking about it...people with knowledge should be the ones telling people what to do," Klopp said on Tuesday.

“Not football managers. I don’t understand politics, the coronavirus. Why me? I wear a baseball cap.

“I’m concerned like everyone else. I live on this planet and I want it to be safe and healthy, I wish everybody the best, absolutely. But my opinion on coronavirus is not important."

Klopp also recently shut down 'silly' reports Liverpool could somehow be denied the Premier League title if the coronavirus leads to games in being delayed or even abandoned.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has urged football organisations "not to panic" when it comes to taking measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Lampard, meanwhile, also expressed his worry about coronavirus but backed 's current handling of the situation.

"As a manager, yes. As a father, yes. As a husband, yes. I think we are all in the same boat as that is concerned," Lampard said.

"We are taking all the right courses of action here within the club and I am as concerned as the rest of us, I guess."