Why I ditched lucrative China offer for Rayo Vallencano - Uche Agbo

The 23-year-old teamed up with the Red Sashes temporarily in January after snubbing a big- money move to Asia

Uche Agbo has explained why he rejected a lucrative offer from China to join Rayo Vallecano.

The Nigeria international signed for Spanish LaLiga side Rayo Vallecano on loan from Standard Liege in January with an option of making the deal permanent at the end of the season after snubbing a big- money move to the Asian country.

And although the midfielder admitted that the offer from the unnamed Chinese club ‘was unbelievable’, he said the desire to continue his development in Europe necessitated the decision.

"It was a big decision to make because the offer and money from China was unbelievable," Agbo told BBC Sport.

"Yes, it's an awful lot of money from China, some very serious money, but after speaking with my agent, we both agreed that it's not the best in terms of career progression.

"The persuasion [by the unnamed Chinese club] only stopped after I had signed with Rayo Vallecano.

"I'm still young, I also have lots of ambition and at this stage of my career staying in Europe is the right step to develop my career.”

Agbo who joined Udinese in 2013 was immediately loaned to Spanish side Granada where he spent three seasons before he signed for Premier League side Watford in 2016 on a five-year contract and then sold to Standard Liege in 2017.

The 23-year-old believes that his familiarity with the Spanish league also influenced his decision to team up with the Red Sashes.

"I understand Spanish football, the way the football is played suits my style and I decided to come back, even though it's a loan, but playing here will only enhance my development further.”

The midfielder who made his debut for the Super Eagles in 2017 against Togo is hoping to impress with the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas outfit in an effort to get a recall to Gernot Rohr’s squad ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations billed for June in Egypt.

"Playing at my first Nations Cup will be a dream come true, so it is also an additional reason to challenge myself," he added.

"We have a big squad of talented players in Nigeria and to be honest I can only face the reality on ground at my club.

"My immediate focus is very much on playing for Rayo, do my best to help the club rise to the challenge before us, then maybe I will get a chance with my country."

Agbo will hope to make his debut for Rayo Vallecano when they play host to Atletico Madrid in Saturday’s La Liga game.