Who will the FIFA 23 cover star be? Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and the potential contenders to be the face of new game

GOAL takes a look at the biggest names in line to appear on the cover of the latest edition of the game

EA Sports is working on its latest edition of FIFA - FIFA 23 - and is expected to officially announce the game in July. The anticipation is building for the latest edition in the immensely popular video game series, with fans eager to see what changes have been made this time around.

FIFA 23 has the potential to be the best entry yet with a Crossplay feature set to be included to enhance the user experience. But what about the much-vaunted front cover? Which footballing superstar will become the main ambassador of the game? GOAL takes a look.

Which player will be on the cover of FIFA 23?

It is a matter of prestige and honour to be on the cover of FIFA. The FIFA ambassador is usually one of the most popular players on the planet.

Article continues below

They not only appear on the cover of the game, but also across FIFA marketing campaigns, FIFA Ultimate Team covers, and on the game mode screens.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had previously been the face of the video game while Kylian Mbappe rose to the occasion in the last couple of editions.

Apart from Mbappe, FIFA also roped in David Alaba, Son Heung-min, Phil Foden, Christian Pulisic and Trent Alexander-Arnold as their ambassadors for FIFA 22. They were used for various promotional activities across the year and for different regions.

This year according to a leak by FUTZONEFIFA, Mbappe once again is the frontrunner to be on the cover of FIFA 23.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga and Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies are the three newest ambassadors along with the usual suspects of Son, Alaba, Alexander-Arnold, and Foden.

However, Pulisic might not return as one of the cover players in FIFA 23.

🚨 #FIFA23 Ambassadors as per, @FIFAUTeam.



🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé



🇨🇦 Alphonso Davies

🇰🇷 Heung-Mon Son

🇧🇷 Vinícius Jr

🇦🇹 David Alaba

🇫🇷 Eduardo Camavinga

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Trent Alexander-Arnold

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Phil Foden — FUTZone - #FIFA23 News (@FUTZONEFIFA) July 11, 2022

Who are the fans voting for to be on the cover for FIFA 23?

Every year fan website Fifplay conducts a poll to gauge the sentiments of the fans regarding the FIFA cover.

This year, surprisingly, Riyad Mahrez leads the charts with 27 per cent of votes. He is followed by Mohamed Salah (19 per cent), Ronaldo (12 per cent), and Messi (8 per cent).

The Algerian had a prolific 2021-22 campaign, scoring 24 goals across all competitions, and was crucial in helping Manchester City retain their Premier League crown.

While the inclusion of Salah, Ronaldo, and Messi is not a deviation, it is surprising to find that despite having a stellar year in front of goal for Madrid, Karim Benzema failed to make it to the top five. He stands in the sixth spot with just four per cent votes.