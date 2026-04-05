Zamalek thrashed their rivals Al-Masry 4–1 in today’s match at the Borg Al-Arab Stadium in Alexandria, in the first round of the Egyptian Premier League play-offs.

Al-Masry opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Osama Al-Zamrawi, before Zamalek equalised in the 30th minute via Uday Al-Dabbagh.

Nasser Mansi scored twice for Zamalek in the 44th and 75th minutes, before Hossam Abdel-Majeed rounded off the scoring in the 87th minute.

Zamalek moved their tally to 46 points at the top of the Egyptian Premier League, three points clear of second-placed Pyramids, who have yet to play their first-round fixture, whilst Al-Masry’s tally stands at 32 points in fifth place.

Zamalek striker Nasser Mansi was named Man of the Match after an outstanding performance in which he scored a superb brace.

In the relegation group, Al-Ahly Bank beat Haras El-Hodood 4-2.

Al-Ahly’s four goals were scored by Osama Faisal (33’), Ahmed Yasser Rayan (58’, 74’) and Sayed Neymar (88’), whilst Haras El-Hodood’s goals were scored by Moamen Awad (7’) and Mohamed Hamdy (48’).

Al-Ahly Bank moved up to 30 points in third place, whilst Haras Al-Hodood remained on 18 points in 11th place.

Tala’ea El-Gaish drew 0-0 with Ismaily, leaving Ismaily on 13 points at the bottom of the table, whilst Tala’ea El-Gaish reached 23 points in seventh place.