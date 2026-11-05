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Serie A - Game Week 11 6 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

DAZN will show Venezia-Udinese live. Here's how to stream the match.

At the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo in Venice, Venezia and Udinese meet in a Serie A clash between the bottom two teams.

Four defeats in their last five matches have left Venezia bottom of the table, with a win over Napoli their only recent victory. Davide Nicola's side have struggled for consistency.

Udinese are faring no better. A heavy 5-2 home defeat by Roma on matchday ten brought Kosta Runjaic's time in the Udinese dugout to an end. They have now gone eight consecutive matches without a win.

Taking over in the Udinese dugout, Paolo Zanetti returns to Serie A nine months after Verona dismissed him. The Vicenza-born manager inherits a team in difficulty and must quickly find the right balance to turn things around.

Meanwhile, president Gianpaolo Pozzo has been admitted to hospital with pneumonia. The club have officially announced that medical staff are monitoring his condition with the utmost care.

Three points could change the course of a difficult season for either side. Here's everything you need to know about watching the match live.

Team news

Davide Nicola's Venezia will be without Bartol Franjic, Marin Sverko and Andrea Adorante through injury. Nicola is expected to stick with the 3-5-2 used in recent matches, with Filip Stankovic in goal and Lion Lauberbach and Akor Adams up front.

For his first match in the Udinese dugout, Paolo Zanetti must contend with a long list of absentees: Idrissa Gueye, Vakoun Issouf Bayo, Alessandro Zanoli, David Alaba and Oumar Solet are all out. Maduka Okoye is likely to start in goal, with Nicolo Zaniolo and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp supporting Keinan Davis.

Recent form

Venezia have won one and lost four of their last five Serie A matches, with no draws. Their only victory came against Napoli (1-0), while their most recent match ended in a 1-0 defeat to Como. They have scored three goals and conceded six in that period.

Over their last five matches, Udinese have drawn one and lost four, without a win. They drew 0-0 at Parma before suffering their most recent and heaviest defeat, 5-2 at home to Roma. Two goals scored and eleven conceded underline their defensive difficulties.

Previous meetings

In September 2026, Udinese beat Venezia 2-1 in the Coppa Italia in their last meeting. Across their last five meetings in all competitions, Udinese have won three times and Venezia twice, with Udinese scoring eleven goals to Venezia's eight.

League table

Bottom of the Serie A table in 20th, Venezia face 19th-placed Udinese with both sides seeking points in their fight to avoid relegation.