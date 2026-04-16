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Celine Abrahams

Where to watch Uruguay today? Live soccer streams and TV channel for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Uruguay
World Cup
Copa America
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

Everything you need to know about how to watch Uruguay soccer games online and on US TV

Few nations carry the weight of soccer history quite like the Uruguay National Team.

Commonly known as La Celeste (The Sky Blue), they are the original titans of the sport. While the world often focuses on their neighbours, Uruguay holds the distinction of winning the first-ever FIFA World Cup in 1930 and orchestrating the "Maracanazo" in 1950 - a victory so profound it remains a cornerstone of sporting folklore. With a record 15 Copa America titles and two Olympic gold medals, they have spent over a century punching far above their weight.

From the defensive grit of Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez to the relentless scoring of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, Uruguay is defined by "Garra Charrua" - an unbreakable spirit that transforms a nation of 3.5 million into a perennial global powerhouse. 

Under the tactical evolution of Marcelo Bielsa, the team has now transitioned into a high-octane era led by midfield engine Federico Valverde.

Here is everything you need to know to catch La Celeste in action for their next game.

Live broadcast of Uruguay matches

Where to watch Uruguay worldwide

If you are outside of the United States, check out the channels where you’re most likely to find Uruguay’s next soccer game in the table below.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
UruguayCanal 5
BrazilSporTV
FranceTF1
ItalySky Italia
MENAbeIN Sports
MexicoTUDN
United KingdomBBC
InternationalFanatiz

Where to watch Uruguay for free

Many of Uruguay’s matches are available through Fubo, who offer new customers a free five-day trial of their service. 

Stream Fubo live todayStart free trial

Where to watch Uruguay with Spanish commentary

There are a few ways you can watch Uruguay's next game with Spanish commentary in the USA.

Telemundo and Universo regularly broadcast Uruguay soccer games. You can stream them via platforms such as Peacock, Fubo and DirecTV.

Occasional games are also broadcast on beIN Sports XTRA en Español. This is also available on a variety of streaming platforms.

Start a Peacock subscription today

If you are currently travelling outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next Uruguay National Team soccer game on your preferred streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

VPNs allow you to bypass geo-blocks on content outside the country you are accessing it from.

READ MORE:
The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign Up

Where to buy Uruguay kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Nike offers an extensive range of official Brazil national team kits. 

Uruguay kits at NikeShop now

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