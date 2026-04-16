Few nations carry the weight of soccer history quite like the Uruguay National Team.

Commonly known as La Celeste (The Sky Blue), they are the original titans of the sport. While the world often focuses on their neighbours, Uruguay holds the distinction of winning the first-ever FIFA World Cup in 1930 and orchestrating the "Maracanazo" in 1950 - a victory so profound it remains a cornerstone of sporting folklore. With a record 15 Copa America titles and two Olympic gold medals, they have spent over a century punching far above their weight.

From the defensive grit of Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez to the relentless scoring of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, Uruguay is defined by "Garra Charrua" - an unbreakable spirit that transforms a nation of 3.5 million into a perennial global powerhouse.

Under the tactical evolution of Marcelo Bielsa, the team has now transitioned into a high-octane era led by midfield engine Federico Valverde.

Here is everything you need to know to catch La Celeste in action for their next game.

Live broadcast of Uruguay matches

Where to watch Uruguay worldwide

If you are outside of the United States, check out the channels where you’re most likely to find Uruguay’s next soccer game in the table below.

Country / Region Broadcaster Uruguay Canal 5 Brazil SporTV France TF1 Italy Sky Italia MENA beIN Sports Mexico TUDN United Kingdom BBC International Fanatiz

Where to watch Uruguay for free

Many of Uruguay’s matches are available through Fubo, who offer new customers a free five-day trial of their service.

Where to watch Uruguay with Spanish commentary

There are a few ways you can watch Uruguay's next game with Spanish commentary in the USA.

Telemundo and Universo regularly broadcast Uruguay soccer games. You can stream them via platforms such as Peacock, Fubo and DirecTV.

Occasional games are also broadcast on beIN Sports XTRA en Español. This is also available on a variety of streaming platforms.

If you are currently travelling outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next Uruguay National Team soccer game on your preferred streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Where to buy Uruguay kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Nike offers an extensive range of official Brazil national team kits.