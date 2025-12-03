How to watch today's Torrent vs Real Betis Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Real Betis will look to go eight games without a loss across competitions when they face Torrent in a Copa del Rey second round encounter at Estadio Ciutat de Valencia on Tuesday.

In the previous round, the La Liga team defeated Palma del Rio 7-1 to begin their ongoing unbeaten run, while the fourth-tier outfit advanced with a 3-1 home success over Torremolinos.

How to watch Torrent vs Real Betis online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa del Rey second round match between Torrent and Real Betis will be available to watch and stream online live on ESPN Select.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Torrent vs Real Betis kick-off time

The Copa del Rey second round match between Torrent and Real Betis will be played at Estadio Ciutat de Valencia in Valencia, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, December 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Torrent CF vs Real Betis Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Pellegrini

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Torrent team news

Raul Caballero has so far bagged 13 times in the Spanish fourth-tier outfit and should lead the line of attack, with players such as Manu Viana and Hector Mejia expected to be deployed on supporting roles.

Miguelon, Ivan Martinez, Alagy Oliveira and Ivi are likely to form the back-four.

Real Betis team news

Antony is back from a ban, but injuries confine all of Sofyan Amrabat, Hector Bellerin, Isco and Giovani Lo Celso to the treatment room.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini will ring in the changes, with the likes of Rodrigo Riquelme, Chimy Avila and Cedric Bakambu raring to feature in attack.

Adrian could start in goal, while Diego Llorente and Junior Firpo form part of the backline.

