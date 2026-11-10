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UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 13 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Johan Cruijff ArenA

Netherlands v Greece: TV channel and live streams

Fans in the Netherlands can watch the match live via Ziggo Go and Canal+. Use the links below to activate your subscription and stream the match.

Team news & squads

Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey are unavailable for the Netherlands. Both have been deemed unfit for the international break, and neither has been replaced in the squad, leaving Xavi with 23 players available. More details of the expected line-up will follow closer to kick-off.

Greece have no confirmed injuries or suspensions at present, so coach Ivan Jovanovic is expected to have his strongest squad available. More information on the expected line-up will follow when available.

Recent form

The Netherlands have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches. Most recently, they beat Serbia 2-1 on 4 October. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Greece, having earlier won 1-2 against Serbia in Belgrade. Their only defeat in that run came against Morocco in the World Cup, when they went out on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Across those five matches, the Netherlands scored eight goals and conceded five.

Greece also have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches. They most recently drew 0-0 with Germany on 4 October. Before that, they drew 2-2 with the Netherlands, having earlier won 0-1 away to Germany. Their only defeat came in a friendly against Italy (0-1) in June. Greece scored five goals and conceded three across the run.

Head-to-head meetings

The two sides last met in the first leg of this Nations League campaign, drawing 2-2 in Athens on 1 October 2026. Across their five most recent meetings, the Netherlands have won twice, Greece have won once and two matches have ended in draws. Earlier, in European Championship qualifying, the Netherlands won twice: 3-0 at home in September 2023 and 0-1 away in October 2023.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Netherlands NED 4 2 2 0 7 5 +2 8 W D W D 2 Greece GRE 4 2 2 0 5 3 +2 8 D D W W 3 Germany GER 4 1 2 1 3 2 +1 5 D W L D 4 Serbia SER 4 0 0 4 3 8 -5 0 L L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In Group 2 of UEFA Nations League A, the Netherlands sit first and Greece are second.