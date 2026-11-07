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Eredivisie - Game Week 12 8 Nov 2026 - 06:15 Abe Lenstra Stadion

sc Heerenveen v Feyenoord: TV channel and live streams

Canal+ and ESPN (Watch ESPN / ESPN Extra) will show sc Heerenveen v Feyenoord live. Follow the links below to watch the match.

Team news & squads

Robin Veldman has a full sc Heerenveen squad to choose from, with no reported injuries or suspensions. The expected line-up is Klaverboer, Kersten, Willemsen, Zagaritis, Braude, Trenskow, Linday, Meerveld, Courtens, Smans and Vente.

Seven Feyenoord players are out injured: Jordan Bos, Gijs Smal, Thomas Beelen, Tijme Wessels, Jakub Moder, Jivayno Zinhagel and Jerry St. Juste. Van Bronckhorst is expected to start Ernst, Marmol, Read, Watanabe, Lopez, Zechiël, Steijn, Vanhoutte, Hadj Moussa, Ferri and Valente. No suspensions are listed.

Recent form

Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions have sc Heerenveen in excellent form. They most recently beat NEC 1-0 at home in the Eredivisie, having also beaten Excelsior Maassluis (0-2) in the KNVB Cup, ADO Den Haag (2-3 away) and Excelsior Rotterdam (4-0). Their only slip-up was a 2-0 home defeat to PSV. Heerenveen scored ten goals and conceded five across those five games.

Feyenoord have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches. They most recently lost 0-3 to Inter Milan in the Champions League. Before that, Feyenoord drew with Fortuna Sittard (1-1) and PSV (1-1), lost to Real Betis (1-0) in Europe and beat Telstar in Heerenveen (3-4 away). They scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-head meetings

The clubs last met in Heerenveen on 11 January 2026, drawing 2-2 in the Eredivisie. Before that, sc Heerenveen surprisingly beat Feyenoord 2-3 in the KNVB Cup in December 2025 and lost 1-0 at De Kuip in September 2025. Feyenoord have won two of the last five meetings, Heerenveen have won two and the other ended in a draw.

Standings

Feyenoord sit first in the Eredivisie, while sc Heerenveen are seventh.