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Eredivisie - Game Week 12 8 Nov 2026 - 10:45 Kooi Stadium

SC Cambuur v PSV: TV channel and live streams

Canal+ and ESPN (Watch ESPN / ESPN Extra) will show SC Cambuur v PSV live. Below are the streaming options for this Eredivisie match.

Team news & squads

SC Cambuur are without the injured Jasper Meijster, Jamal Amofa and Damian Westerhof. Coach Johan Plat otherwise has his likely starting XI available, including Jason Ceka and Ilyes Hamache in attack.

With Jerdy Schouten, Adamo Nagalo, Sami Ouaissa, Alassane Plea, Sam Lammers and Paul Wanner all unavailable, PSV have a longer list of absentees. Peter Bosz is expected to field a starting XI with Matej Kovar in goal and Ruben van Bommel and Kodai Sano in midfield.

Recent form

SC Cambuur have won four of their last five matches and drawn the other. They beat Go Ahead Eagles 4-0 most recently, having earlier thrashed Willem II 6-1. Across those five matches, Cambuur scored fourteen goals and conceded just two.

In their last five matches, PSV have won two, drawn one and lost twice. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League, following a 7-0 victory over Willem II in the Eredivisie. Across those five matches, PSV scored ten goals and conceded four.

Head-to-head matches

The clubs last met on 12 March 2023 in the Eredivisie, when PSV beat SC Cambuur 5-2 at home. Of the five available head-to-head matches, PSV won three and Cambuur one. The Frisians' victory came at home, 3-0 on 1 October 2022.

Standings

In the Eredivisie table, SC Cambuur sit tenth and PSV third.