Where to watch & live stream Scotland Euro 2024 qualifying games

Scotland begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Saturday as they take on Cyprus in their opening clash.
In the ongoing international break, Steve Clarke's side will play two qualifying games against Cyprus and Spain.
Here is everything you need to know about where and how you can watch Scotland games from the comfort of your couch.
How to watch & stream Scotland games on TV & online
In the U.S., Scotland's matches can be streamed on Fubo.
|U.S. TV channel & stream:
|Fubo
Upcoming Scotland games on TV
|Date
|Game
|TV channel / stream
|Kick-off time (ET)
|Mar 25
|Scotland vs Cyprus
|Viaplay Sports/ Fubo
|2pm
|Mar 28
|Scotland vs Spain
|Viaplay Sports/ Fubo
|6:45pm
|Jun 17
|Norway vs Scotland
|Viaplay Sports/ Fubo
|4pm
|Jun 20
|Scotland vs Georgia
|Viaplay Sports/ Fubo
|6:45pm
|Sep 8
|Cyprus vs Scotland
|Viaplay Sports/ Fubo
|6:45pm
|Oct 12
|Spain vs Scotland
|Viaplay Sports/ Fubo
|Nov 16
|Georgia vs Scotland
|Viaplay Sports/ Fubo
|5:30pm
|Nov 19
|Scotland vs Norway
|Viaplay Sports/ Fubo
|7:45pm
