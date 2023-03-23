Where to watch & live stream Scotland Euro 2024 qualifying games

Everything you need to know about where to watch and stream Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifying games live on TV & online.

Scotland begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Saturday as they take on Cyprus in their opening clash.

In the ongoing international break, Steve Clarke's side will play two qualifying games against Cyprus and Spain.

Here is everything you need to know about where and how you can watch Scotland games from the comfort of your couch.

How to watch & stream Scotland games on TV & online

In the U.S., Scotland's matches can be streamed on Fubo.

U.S. TV channel & stream:Fubo

Upcoming Scotland games on TV

Date Game TV channel / streamKick-off time (ET)
Mar 25Scotland vs CyprusViaplay Sports/ Fubo2pm
Mar 28Scotland vs SpainViaplay Sports/ Fubo6:45pm
Jun 17Norway vs ScotlandViaplay Sports/ Fubo4pm
Jun 20Scotland vs GeorgiaViaplay Sports/ Fubo6:45pm
Sep 8Cyprus vs ScotlandViaplay Sports/ Fubo6:45pm
Oct 12Spain vs ScotlandViaplay Sports/ Fubo
Nov 16Georgia vs ScotlandViaplay Sports/ Fubo5:30pm
Nov 19Scotland vs NorwayViaplay Sports/ Fubo7:45pm

You can see a list of the upcoming Scotland games to watch in the table above.

