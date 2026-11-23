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Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 de Kuip

Feyenoord vs FC Porto: TV channel and live streams

Ziggo Sport will show Feyenoord vs FC Porto in the Netherlands. You can also stream the match live on your phone, tablet or laptop via Ziggo Go. See the options below to start watching.

Team news & squads

Feyenoord have no injured or suspended players listed in the current information. Van Bronckhorst is expected to have Tjark Ernst in goal, with Givairo Read, Oussama Targhalline and Anis Hadj Moussa in the projected starting XI.

FC Porto also have no absentees listed. Farioli's expected line-up includes Diogo Costa, Jan Bednarek, Jakub Kiwior and Pepe. More line-up news will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Feyenoord have gone five matches without a win, drawing two and losing three. They most recently lost 3-2 to Excelsior Rotterdam, having also suffered a 5-3 defeat to sc Heerenveen earlier in that run. Feyenoord scored nine goals and conceded 11 across those five games.

FC Porto won all five of their matches. Their Taça de Portugal tie against Paredes ended 1-1 but is recorded as a win. Before that came victories over Vitória SC (2-1 away), Napoli (4-1) and Estoril (4-0). Porto scored 12 goals and conceded three.

Head-to-head record

The clubs previously met in the 2019 Europa League. Porto won 3-2 in December after Feyenoord had won 2-0 at home in October. A friendly in 2007 ended 0-0. Across those three matches, each club won once, with Feyenoord scoring four goals to Porto's three.

Standings

Feyenoord are 32nd in the Champions League standings, while FC Porto are 26th. Porto sit six places above the Rotterdam side.