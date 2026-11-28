Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or access it from another part of the world where you may face geo-restrictions? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.

ProtonVPN Start risk-free trial Matchday streaming & speed Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs. Watch your home subscriptions abroad connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday. Unlimited data Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, mobile or tablet).

South / Sub-Saharan Africa ESPN Africa Caribbean Disney+

Connect to a server. Switch on your VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Switch on your VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Log in & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and enjoy the match!

Eredivisie - Game Week 14 29 Nov 2026 - 08:30 de Kuip

How to watch Feyenoord vs Ajax: TV channels and live streams

You can watch Feyenoord vs Ajax live on ESPN via Ziggo, Watch ESPN, ESPN Extra or Canal+ Netherlands.

Team news & squads

Feyenoord are without Jordan Bos, Jivayno Zinhagel, Tijme Wessels, Thomas Beelen and Jakub Moder through injury. Feyenoord have no reported suspensions.

Ajax are missing Viktor Tsigankov, Caio Henrique, Jorthy Mokio, Simon Adingra and Kasper Dolberg through injury. The visitors have no suspended players either. Expected line-ups are not yet available for either team, so further news will follow shortly before kick-off.

Recent form

Feyenoord lost four of their last five matches and drew one (0-1-4). Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to FC Porto in the Champions League. They previously lost 5-3 to sc Heerenveen and 3-0 to Inter. The Rotterdam side scored nine goals and conceded ten.

Ajax won four and drew one (4-1-0). Their latest match was a 4-0 win over FC Thun in the Conference League. Before that, Ajax won 6-1 away at FC Midtjylland. Ajax scored 16 goals and conceded three, keeping three clean sheets in their last five matches.

Head-to-head record

The most recent meeting was in the Eredivisie on 22 March 2026 and ended 1-1 at De Kuip. Ajax won three of the last five meetings, Feyenoord won one and one ended in a draw. Across those games, Ajax scored six goals and Feyenoord eight, including six in their 6-0 win in April 2024.

Standings

Feyenoord are fifth in the Eredivisie, while Ajax are second.