Want to access your trusted streaming service more securely, or watch from another part of the world where you may face geo-blocks? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

United States Fubo Canada Sportsnet South / Sub-Saharan Africa ESPN Africa

Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Log in & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

Eredivisie - Game Week 12 8 Nov 2026 - 08:30 De Grolsch Veste

FC Twente vs Ajax: TV channel and live streams

You can watch FC Twente vs Ajax live on ESPN via Ziggo, Canal+ and Watch ESPN. The streaming options are below.

Team news & squads

FC Twente coach John van den Brom cannot call on Max Bruns, Lars Unnerstall, Stav Lemkin or Filip Thorvaldsen because of injuries. The club have reported no suspensions and will confirm the final line-up closer to kick-off.

With Julian Brandt sidelined after going off with a hamstring injury last week, Ajax coach Michel is also without longer-term absentees Kasper Dolberg, Anton Gaaei, Oliver Edvardsen and Simon Adingra. Further updates on Ajax's line-up are expected as the match approaches.

Recent form

FC Twente have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, losing just once. They most recently beat Pafos 3-1 in the Conference League on 5 November, after thrashing Excelsior Rotterdam 9-0 in the Eredivisie. Twente scored sixteen goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Across their last five matches in all competitions, Ajax have also won four and have not lost in the Eredivisie. They most recently beat FC Midtjylland 6-1 in the Conference League on 5 November. Earlier, the Amsterdam side beat AZ 1-0 and Atalanta 2-0. Ajax scored eleven goals and conceded four over those five matches.

Head-to-head meetings

Ajax won the clubs' most recent meeting 2-1 in Amsterdam in the Eredivisie on 4 April 2026. Before that, Twente beat Ajax 2-3 at home in October 2025. Ajax have won three of their last five Eredivisie meetings, while Twente have won one and the other ended in a draw.

Standings

Fourth in the Eredivisie, FC Twente sit two places behind Ajax in second.