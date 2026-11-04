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Conference League
team-logoFC Midtjylland
MCH Arena
team-logoAjax
Watch it on Paramount+Watch it on ViX
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Where to watch FC Midtjylland v Ajax: TV channel, online live stream, kick-off time and both teams’ recent form

TV Guide & Streaming
FC Midtjylland vs Ajax
FC Midtjylland
Ajax
Conference League

An overview of where you can watch the match between FC Midtjylland and Ajax, along with the latest team news.

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crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
MCH Arena

FC Midtjylland v Ajax: TV channel and online live streams

You can watch FC Midtjylland v Ajax live on Ziggo Sport and Ziggo Go. The streaming options are below.

Ziggo Go

Ziggo Go

Watch it here

Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport

Watch it here

Team news & squads

FC Midtjylland vs Ajax Probable lineups

3-5-2
FC Midtjylland crest
FC Midtjylland
MID
Formation
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
4-3-3
N. BakkerN. BakkerA. MaxsoeA. MaxsoeM. BechM. BechO. DiaoO. DiaoR. KristensenR. KristensenP. BravoP. BravoH. HongH. HongK. WaetjenK. WaetjenV. BakV. BakJ. EmefileJ. EmefileM. RajovicM. RajovicM. ter StegenM. ter StegenL. RosaL. RosaA. BouwmanA. BouwmanO. WijndalO. WijndalY. BaasY. BaasD. KlaassenD. KlaassenJ. MokioJ. MokioS. AmrabatS. AmrabatO. GloukhO. GloukhT. ArokodareT. Arokodareteam-logoA. Ouazane
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
3-5-2
FC Midtjylland

Starting XI

Ajax

Manager

  • M. Tullberg
  • Michel

Injuries rule Martin Erlic, Magnus Jensen, Mikel Gogorza, Junior Brumado and David Martinez out for FC Midtjylland. Coach Mike Tullberg's projected starting XI includes Rasmus Kristensen, Hyun-Seok Hong and Mileta Rajovic.

Without Simon Adingra, Kasper Dolberg, Oliver Edvardsen, Anton Gaaei and Caio Henrique, Ajax also have absences to manage. Julian Brandt went off with a hamstring injury last weekend and is not in coach Michel's projected line-up. Ajax's likely XI includes Marc-André ter Stegen, Sofyan Amrabat, Oscar Gloukh and Tolu Arokodare.

Recent form

MID

MID - Form

VFF
W1-2
STT
L0-1
LYN
W3-2
OB
W2-1
FCN
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
AJX

AJX - Form

HAS
L2-1
GRO
W2-5
ATA
W2-0
SPA
W1-2
AZ
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Four wins in their last five matches across all competitions have FC Midtjylland in good form. Their only defeat came against St. Truiden (0-1) in the Conference League. Most recently, they won 2-3 away to FC Nordsjaelland in the Superligaen. The Danes scored ten goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Ajax have also won four of their last five matches, with a 2-1 Conference League defeat away to HNK Hajduk Split the only exception. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over AZ, having earlier beaten Atalanta 2-0 in the Conference League. Across five matches, the Amsterdam side scored eleven goals and conceded four.

Head-to-head meetings

Head to Head

FC MidtjyllandDrawAjax
0
0
2
Champions League
Ajax badge
Ajax
AJX
3
FC Midtjylland badge
FC Midtjylland
MID
1
FT
Champions League
FC Midtjylland badge
FC Midtjylland
MID
1
Ajax badge
Ajax
AJX
2
FT
2Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored2/2

On 25 November 2020, Ajax beat FC Midtjylland 3-1 in Amsterdam in the Champions League, the clubs' most recent meeting. Ajax had also won 1-2 away in Herning earlier that month, on 3 November 2020.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
2
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
220062+46
W
W
3
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
8
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
220031+26
W
W
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
10
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
11
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
12
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
211031+24
D
W
13
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
210132+13
W
L
13
AjaxAjaxAJX
210132+13
W
L
15
AtalantaAtalantaATA
21013303
L
W
16
BragaBragaBRA
210123-13
W
L
17
GentGentGNT
210112-13
L
W
18
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
210135-23
L
W
19
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
20
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
20
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
22
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
201145-11
D
L
23
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
24
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
201112-11
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
201112-11
D
L
27
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
28
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
201113-21
L
D
28
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
30
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
31
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
201126-41
L
D
32
ThunThunTHU
200202-20
L
L
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
200226-40
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
200226-40
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
200215-40
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

FC Midtjylland sit 25th in the Conference League standings, while Ajax are 13th.

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