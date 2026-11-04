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Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 MCH Arena

FC Midtjylland v Ajax: TV channel and online live streams

You can watch FC Midtjylland v Ajax live on Ziggo Sport and Ziggo Go. The streaming options are below.

Team news & squads

Injuries rule Martin Erlic, Magnus Jensen, Mikel Gogorza, Junior Brumado and David Martinez out for FC Midtjylland. Coach Mike Tullberg's projected starting XI includes Rasmus Kristensen, Hyun-Seok Hong and Mileta Rajovic.

Without Simon Adingra, Kasper Dolberg, Oliver Edvardsen, Anton Gaaei and Caio Henrique, Ajax also have absences to manage. Julian Brandt went off with a hamstring injury last weekend and is not in coach Michel's projected line-up. Ajax's likely XI includes Marc-André ter Stegen, Sofyan Amrabat, Oscar Gloukh and Tolu Arokodare.

Recent form

Four wins in their last five matches across all competitions have FC Midtjylland in good form. Their only defeat came against St. Truiden (0-1) in the Conference League. Most recently, they won 2-3 away to FC Nordsjaelland in the Superligaen. The Danes scored ten goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Ajax have also won four of their last five matches, with a 2-1 Conference League defeat away to HNK Hajduk Split the only exception. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over AZ, having earlier beaten Atalanta 2-0 in the Conference League. Across five matches, the Amsterdam side scored eleven goals and conceded four.

Head-to-head meetings

On 25 November 2020, Ajax beat FC Midtjylland 3-1 in Amsterdam in the Champions League, the clubs' most recent meeting. Ajax had also won 1-2 away in Herning earlier that month, on 3 November 2020.

Standings

FC Midtjylland sit 25th in the Conference League standings, while Ajax are 13th.