Serie A - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 06:30 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

DAZN will show Como-Venezia live and is the only platform broadcasting every Serie A match in 2026/27. Use the link below to subscribe and stream the match.

Como-Venezia is exclusive to DAZN, so it is not among this week's three matches also available on Sky Sport and NOW. For a limited time, the annual DAZN Full plan, paid in 12 monthly instalments, costs €29.99 a month. Fans who want to follow every Como or Venezia Serie A match can also choose DAZN MyClubPass, a plan dedicated to a single team.

How to watch Como vs Venezia with a VPN

Travelling abroad or trying to access your usual streaming services from another part of the world? You may run into geographical restrictions. A virtual private network (VPN) can help.



A VPN such as ExpressVPN creates a secure, encrypted online connection. By virtually changing your location to a country where the match is being broadcast, you can get around geographical restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

Spanish Coverage Peacock ✅ Starting with the 2026/27 season, NBCUniversal holds the exclusive US Spanish-language rights to the league, replacing previous Spanish-language rights holders. ✅ Every single Serie A, Coppa Italia, and Supercoppa match is broadcast with dedicated Spanish commentary, streaming live on Peacock. ✅ Integrates the Italian league into NBC’s massive existing soccer portfolio, allowing bilingual viewers to watch the Premier League, Liga MX, and Serie A within the same digital ecosystem. Monthly from $7.99 Get Peacock Cabe Replacement Fubo ✅ Carries local CBS stations, CBS Sports Network, Telemundo, and Universo, giving you access to both the English and Spanish linear television broadcasts for Serie A. ✅ Offers a fully-featured 5-day free trial, allowing you to stream live weekend matches, use the DVR, and test the interface before committing to a paid subscription. ✅ Allows you to record games while you're away or asleep and stream them on your own schedule across unlimited screens on your home network. Monthly from $32.99 Get Fubo Spanish Coverage Peacock ✅ Starting with the 2026/27 season, NBCUniversal holds the exclusive US Spanish-language rights to the league, replacing previous Spanish-language rights holders. ✅ Every single Serie A, Coppa Italia, and Supercoppa match is broadcast with dedicated Spanish commentary, streaming live on Peacock. ✅ Integrates the Italian league into NBC’s massive existing soccer portfolio, allowing bilingual viewers to watch the Premier League, Liga MX, and Serie A within the same digital ecosystem. Monthly from $7.99 Get Peacock Cabe Replacement Fubo ✅ Carries local CBS stations, CBS Sports Network, Telemundo, and Universo, giving you access to both the English and Spanish linear television broadcasts for Serie A. ✅ Offers a fully-featured 5-day free trial, allowing you to stream live weekend matches, use the DVR, and test the interface before committing to a paid subscription. ✅ Allows you to record games while you're away or asleep and stream them on your own schedule across unlimited screens on your home network. Monthly from $32.99 Get Fubo Spanish Coverage Peacock ✅ Starting with the 2026/27 season, NBCUniversal holds the exclusive US Spanish-language rights to the league, replacing previous Spanish-language rights holders. ✅ Every single Serie A, Coppa Italia, and Supercoppa match is broadcast with dedicated Spanish commentary, streaming live on Peacock. ✅ Integrates the Italian league into NBC’s massive existing soccer portfolio, allowing bilingual viewers to watch the Premier League, Liga MX, and Serie A within the same digital ecosystem. Monthly from $7.99 Get Peacock

Como host Venezia at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia in Como in the tenth round of Serie A 2026/27. The two sides arrive at very different stages of their seasons.

Four wins in their last five matches across the league and Champions League have Como flying. They beat Manchester United 4-1 in Europe and won 1-3 away to Torino in the latest round of Serie A. Cesc Fabregas has built a team capable of troubling opponents in every competition.

Venezia, by contrast, have lost two league matches in a row, first to Genoa and then to Inter. Davide Nicola's side remain bottom of the table and urgently need points.

Both sides have players unavailable. Como must do without several, while Venezia's list of absentees further complicates Nicola's plans.

At home, Venezia have shown they can beat higher-ranked teams, as their victory over Napoli this season demonstrates. Away from the Penzo, though, they have struggled for consistency.

For Como, a home win would strengthen their position near the top of the table. They will want to make their supporters count.

Here's how to watch Como-Venezia live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Fabregas's Como will be without Trevoh Chalobah, Assane Diao, Moise Kean, Mattia Liberali and Jesus Rodriguez. Their likely starting XI has Robert Sanchez in goal, Yan Couto, Jacobo Ramon, Marc-Oliver Kempf and Alex Valle in defence, Caqueret, Luis Milla and Da Cunha with Perrone in midfield, and Nico Paz and Douvikas in attack.

Venezia will be without Bartol Franjic, Andrea Adorante, Marin Sverko, Pasquale Mazzocchi and Thorir Helgason. Nicola is expected to start Filip Stankovic in goal, Halhal, Moreno, Juan Jesus and Hainaut in defence, Schingtienne, Kike Perez, Sohm and Busio in midfield, and Lauberbach and Adams up front.

Recent form

Como have won four and lost just one of their last five matches across Serie A and the Champions League, scoring 13 goals and conceding 7. Their only setback was a 2-3 defeat to Feyenoord in Europe. They responded with three straight wins, including the 4-1 victory over Manchester United, before winning 3-1 away to Torino in the latest league round.

Venezia have won just one of their last five matches, drawing two and losing two. A 1-0 home victory over Napoli was their most recent win, followed by defeats to Genoa (1-0) and Inter (0-2). They have scored 3 goals and conceded 6 across those five outings.

Previous meetings

The teams last met on 8 March 2025, drawing 1-1 in Serie A. Across their last five meetings, Venezia and Como have two wins apiece, with one draw. Their most recent encounters have come in Serie A and Serie B. They also drew 2-2 at the Penzo on 8 December 2024.

League table

In Serie A 2026/27, Como sit fourth and remain firmly in contention near the top. Venezia are bottom on 20 points, in the relegation zone and desperate for the points they need to survive.