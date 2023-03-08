Where to watch Bundesliga on US TV: Borussia Dortmund & Bayern Munich live stream & network channels

Everything you need to know about where to watch and stream Bundesliga live in USA on TV & online.

The Bundesliga is the top division in Germany which is the home to some of the biggest teams in Europe, like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich is the most successful team in the history of the Bundesliga, winning it a record 31 times. They are followed by Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach who have won the title five times each.

It is one of the best leagues in Europe and has a fan following across the world including the United States of America.

Here is everything you need to know about where and how you can watch the Bundesliga from the comfort of your couch in the US.

How to watch & stream Bundesliga games on TV & online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Fans can stream all Bundesliga games live on ESPN+ in the United States of America.

U.S. TV channel & stream: ESPN+ Highlights Bundesliga official YouTube channel

Highlights of all Bundesliga games can be watched on the official Bundesliga YouTube channel.

How much does it cost to stream Bundesliga?

The Bundesliga is available on ESPN+ for a subscription of $9.99 per month.

Upcoming Bundesliga games on TV and online

Date Game TV channel / stream Kick-off time (ET) Mar 10 FC Koln vs VFL Bochum ESPN+ 2:30pm Mar 11 RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach ESPN+ 9:30am Mar 11 Bayern Munich vs Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30am Mar 11 Hertha Berlin vs Mainz ESPN+ 9:30am Mar 11 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart ESPN+ 9:30am Mar 11 Schalke vs Dortmund ESPN+ 12:30pm Mar 12 SC Freiburg vs Hoffenheim ESPN+ 9:30am Mar 12 Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen ESPN+ 11:30am Mar 12 Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin ESPN+ 1:30pm

Bayern Munich Bundesliga matches in March on TV and online

Date Game TV channel/Stream Kick-off Mar 3 Dortmund 2-1 RB Leipzig ESPN+ 2:30pm Mar 11 Schalke vs Dortmund ESPN+ 12:30pm Mar 18 Dortmund vs FC Koln ESPN+ 12:30pm

Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga matches in March on TV and online