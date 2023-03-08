Where to watch Bundesliga on US TV: Borussia Dortmund & Bayern Munich live stream & network channels

The Bundesliga is the top division in Germany which is the home to some of the biggest teams in Europe, like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich is the most successful team in the history of the Bundesliga, winning it a record 31 times. They are followed by Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach who have won the title five times each.
It is one of the best leagues in Europe and has a fan following across the world including the United States of America.
Here is everything you need to know about where and how you can watch the Bundesliga from the comfort of your couch in the US.
How to watch & stream Bundesliga games on TV & online
Fans can stream all Bundesliga games live on ESPN+ in the United States of America.
|U.S. TV channel & stream:
|ESPN+
|Highlights
|Bundesliga official YouTube channel
Highlights of all Bundesliga games can be watched on the official Bundesliga YouTube channel.
How much does it cost to stream Bundesliga?
The Bundesliga is available on ESPN+ for a subscription of $9.99 per month.
Upcoming Bundesliga games on TV and online
|Date
|Game
|TV channel / stream
|Kick-off time (ET)
|Mar 10
|FC Koln vs VFL Bochum
|ESPN+
|2:30pm
|Mar 11
|RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach
|ESPN+
|9:30am
|Mar 11
|Bayern Munich vs Augsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30am
|Mar 11
|Hertha Berlin vs Mainz
|ESPN+
|9:30am
|Mar 11
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|9:30am
|Mar 11
|Schalke vs Dortmund
|ESPN+
|12:30pm
|Mar 12
|SC Freiburg vs Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|9:30am
|Mar 12
|Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|11:30am
|Mar 12
Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|1:30pm
Bayern Munich Bundesliga matches in March on TV and online
|Date
|Game
|TV channel/Stream
|Kick-off
|Mar 3
|Dortmund 2-1 RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|2:30pm
|Mar 11
|Schalke vs Dortmund
|ESPN+
|12:30pm
|Mar 18
|Dortmund vs FC Koln
|ESPN+
|12:30pm
Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga matches in March on TV and online
|Date
|Game
|TV channel/Stream
|Kick-off
|Mar 4
|VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich
|ESPN+
|12:30pm
|Mar 11
|Bayern Munich vs Augsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30am
|Mar 19
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
|ESPN+
|11:30am