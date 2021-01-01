When will Man Utd vs Liverpool be played? Date for rescheduled derby clash confirmed

The Premier League meeting was cancelled due to fan protests occurring before the game, so when will the two sides meet?

Manchester United and Liverpool were set to battle it out in their highly-anticipated Premier League clash at Old Trafford on May 2, but the game was ultimately called off.

The game was cancelled due to the fan protests taking place at the stadium, with the match first delayed and then ultimately postponed to a later date.

So when will the game be played? Goal takes a look.

When will Man Utd vs Liverpool be played?

The game will not take place on Thursday, May 13, with kick-off at 8.15pm.

Both clubs don't have much space to accommodate such a high-profile game, with Man Utd's game against Leicester in the Premier League moved back 24 hours to Tuesday, May 11 - meaning they will play twice in three days.

Why was Man Utd vs Liverpool called off?

Man Utd vs Liverpool was called off due to protests led by Red Devils fans taking place both inside and outside of Old Trafford, with the match officially postponed due to "safety and security considerations".

The game was initially scheduled to take place at 4:30pm BST on Sunday (11:30am ET), but due to the growing protests and presence of fans inside the stadium that began a couple of hours earlier, there were doubts that the match would even go ahead.

A small number of fans managed to gain entry into the stadium, occupying the pitch and attempting to enter the dressing rooms.

The Man Utd supporters gathered to protest the club owners, the Glazer family, to voice their discontent in how the club was being run.

Joel Glazer penned a letter to fans following the club's infamous decision to participate in the European Super League, before withdrawing from the competition due to the overwhelming negative raction from supporters and media figures alike.

Glazer wrote: "You made very clear your opposition to the European Super League, and we have listened. We got it wrong, and we want to show that we can put things right."

The letter added: "In seeking to create a more stable foundation for the game, we failed to show enough respect for its deep-rooted traditions – promotion, relegation, the pyramid – and for that we are sorry."

During the protests, however, banners with statements reading 'APOLOGY NOT ACCEPTED' were strewn.

A statement from the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) read: "Supporters turned up on the day of a game they could not even attend, to peacefully protest and speak with one clear voice about the change that needs to happen at our club," the statement said.

"On the back of the indefensible [Super League] proposals, and an 'apology' from the Glazers which we do not accept, we need to give fans a meaningful share in the ownership of United and a meaningful voice in how it is run."

