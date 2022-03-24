When was the last time Gareth Bale played? Wales star makes impact after ice-cold Real Madrid spell

Gareth Bale has come from the cold at Real Madrid to belt in two goals for Wales against Austria on Thursday, including a wonderful free kick.

The finishes could not have been more timely, as Wales are competing in the World Cup play-off with their 2022 Qatar future on the line.

Before this performance, Bale had barely featured in any competition since September.

When was the last time Bale played?

Bale last played on February 15 in the last 16 of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain.

But since September 1, he's played just 77 minutes for Real Madrid and 233 minutes for Wales.

Bale has scored one Real Madrid goal this term but has netted five times for his country.

What is Bale's future?

The attacker is set to leave Real Madrid this summer, GOAL can confirm.

He'll join veterans Isco and Marcelo out the door at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The trio's contracts expire on July 1 and there is no chance they will be handed new deals.

Overall, this will save the club around €60 million.

Almost all of that money will go towards paying Kylian Mbappe, whose salary is expected to be €50m.

Further reading