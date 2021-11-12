When is the next Manchester United vs Liverpool match? Dates for northwest derby fixtures

Manchester United vs Liverpool is one of the most exciting derbies in English football and the world, pitting together the country's two most successful clubs against one another.

The game is usually a heated affair, and previous iterations have been fiery and passionate – understandably so, as the rivalry goes back decades, throughout the reigns of Sir Alex Ferguson and involving legendary local heroes such as Steven Gerrard and Gary Neville.

Goal has what you need to know about when the next Man Utd vs Liverpool derby is, as well as recent results and more.

When is the next Manchester United vs Liverpool match?

The next Manchester United vs Liverpool game is scheduled to take place on Saturday March 19, 2022 at 4pm GMT (11am ET). The game will be played at Anfield.

Manchester United vs Liverpool recent results

The most recent Manchester United vs Liverpool game ended in a 5-0 victory to Liverpool at Old Trafford. Jurgen Klopp's side humiliated the Red Devils on home turf, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick within the first half. Paul Pogba was handed a red straight card after an ugly challenge on Naby Keita, and Cristiano Ronaldo had a second-half goal disallowed to due to it being offside.

View the most recent Man Utd vs Liverpool results below.

Score Competition Date Manchester 0-5 Liverpool Premier League October 24, 2021 Manchester United 2-4 Liverpool Premier League May 13, 2021 Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool FA Cup January 24, 2021 Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United Premier League January 17, 2021 Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United Premier League January 19, 2020 Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool Premier League October 20, 2020 Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool Premier League February 24, 2019 Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United Premier League December 16, 2018 Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool Premier League March 10, 2018

Which club has won the most trophies?

Both teams are the two most successful sides in England, and each boast glittering trophy cabinets. Manchester United overtook the Liverpool as England's reigning club in the '90s and 2000s, winning 23 league titles and 23 domestic cups – but Liverpool still boast six European Cup/Champions League trophies to United's three. Moreover, Liverpool won their first ever Premier League title (and 19th league) in 2019, while Man Utd have not won the top-flight since 2013.

You can view each club's honours below.