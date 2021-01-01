When is the FA Cup 2021 final? Teams, TV channel, prize money & everything you need to know

The 2021 FA Cup final will see Chelsea and Leicester battling it out in England's oldest cup competition, with both managers aiming to lift their first trophies with their respective clubs.

Ahead of the final this year, Goal brings you everything you need to know, including when and where it will take place, as well as how to watch on TV or stream online.

When is the FA Cup 2021 final?

The 2021 FA Cup final will be played on Saturday May 15. The kick-off time for the game is 5:15pm BST (12:15pm ET).

It will be played between Chelsea and Leicester.

Where is the FA Cup 2021 final?

The FA Cup will be held at Wembley Stadium in London, as is tradition.

C O N F I R M E D ⤵️



The 2020-21 @EmiratesFACup Final will kick off at 17:15 BST on Saturday, 15 May 🏆#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/pQWGRkiMAu — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) April 28, 2021

How to watch or stream FA Cup 2021 final

BT Sport will broadcast the FA Cup final on TV in the UK, with BT Sport's digital streaming service providing online access.

It will also be shown live on BBC One.

In the U.S., ESPN+ will be streaming the game online.

Will fans be allowed to attend FA Cup 2021 final?

The FA have confirmed that the FA Cup final will be used as a pilot scheme to allow a certain number of fans to attend, since due to Covid-19, no football matches have allowed more than 8,000 supporters to attend a game since March 2020.

They announced that up to 20,000 fans will be allowed to attend the final at Wembley, with the event also used as a precursor for the stadium's hosting of several Euro 2020 matches this summer.

At first, the UK government had proposed that attending fans be required to submit proof of their Covid-19 vaccine status.

Due to the overwhelming backlash, however, the government stated that proof of vaccine status would not be needed, but those attending would still need to provide a recent negative Covid-19 test in order to gain entry into the stadium.

"We're delighted to be hosting three test events at Wembley and are confident we can offer a safe environment," said FA chief executive, Mark Bullingham.

"This is an important first step towards getting fans back, with the end goal of full stadia - hopefully by the end of the men’s EUROs. We would like to thank all authorities for their support throughout this process."

Chelsea will play the final after losing the title as finalists last year to Arsenal, while Leicester will be making their first FA Cup final appearance since 1969.

What is the FA Cup 2020-21 prize money?

The total prize fund for the FA Cup in the 2020-21 season is £15.9 million.

That pool of money is distributed among the participants, depending on how they perform during the competition.

This year's FA Cup winners receive £1.8m.