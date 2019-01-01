Live Scores
CAF Champions League

When is the Caf Champions League clash between Lobi Stars and Mamelodi Sundowns and how can I watch?

Goal Kenya.
Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Caf Champions League clash billed for Enugu state

Lobi Stars will slug it out against South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the first group game of the Caf Champions League.

The game billed for the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu will see the 2016 African champions battle the reigning Nigerian champions in their quest to pick up an away result.

This is the first time both teams will be meeting and a victory for either side would be crucial for their qualification into the quarter-final of the tournament.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?

Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2018

The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 5:00pm (West African Time) on Friday, January 11, 2019. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets which will complement activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Lobi Stars head coach Solomon Ogbeide.

 

Date Time (Local) Time (GMT) Match Channel
11/01/19 5:00 PM 17:00 Lobi Stars vs Mamelodi Sundowns -

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu

Godswill Akpabio Stadium

 

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown on our site.

