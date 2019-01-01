‘When is the Black Stars starting training?’ - Newcastle United’s Atsu looking forward to 2019 Afcon

The 27-year-old is excited about the prospect of featuring for the Black Stars in the biennial football showpiece

Christian Atsu is raring to go for at the 2019 in .

The Black Stars will be making their 22nd appearance at the biennial football showpiece after sealing qualification from a group which included , Ethiopia and Sierra Leone.

Although Atsu played no part in the qualifying series, he is expected to make coach Kwesi Appiah’s provisional squad.

Article continues below

When is the black stars starting training ? 💪 — Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) May 22, 2019

“When is the black stars starting training ?,” he tweeted.

The 27-year-old played 28 games (15 starts) for the Magpies as they finished 13th in the recently-concluded Premier League season.

Ghana have been drawn in Group F alongside , Benin, and Guinea-Bissau.

They begin their campaign against the Squirrels on June 25 at Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia.