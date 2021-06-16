When is the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifying third round draw being held?

AFC has revealed the date of draw for the 2023 Asian Cup qualifying third round...

India will learn who their opponents in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifying third round will be on July 1, 2021. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has revealed the dates for the draw of the qualification round on Wednesday.

A special release of the FIFA Rankings for Asian teams will be revealed on June 18, 2021, on the basis of which the seeding for the draw will be decided.

On Tuesday, India ended their 2022 World Cup qualifying second round campaign with a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The draw helped India finish third in Group E and directly progress to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifying third round.

It was a mixed-bag experience for the Blue Tigers as they ended their campaign with seven points from eight matches. They registered four draws, three losses and one win. They have scored six goals but conceded only seven.

India are currently ranked 105 and as per the existing scenario, India could be in Pot 1 of the draw which will ensure that lower-ranked teams will be drawn into India's group. However, this could change depending on Friday's ranking update.

Stimac's men had three different goalscorers. Sunil Chhetri netted three goals while Adil Khan and Seiminlen Doungel scored a goal each.

How did India do in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers?

India started their World Cup qualification run with a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Oman at home, followed by a historic goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar in Doha. In their third and fourth matches, the Blue Tigers managed 1-1 draws against both Bangladesh and Afghanistan and then they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Oman away from home.

They resumed their campaign against Qatar on June 3 and lost 1-0 but followed it up with a 2-0 win over Bangladesh. In their final match they managed a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan.