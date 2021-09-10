When is Caf Champions League clash between AS Arta Solar 7 and Tusker and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the preliminary round fixture between the Brewers and the home team

Tusker will begin their Caf Champions League campaign with an away fixture against AS Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti in the preliminary round on Saturday.

The Brewers represent Kenya in the competition after winning the 202-21 FKF Premier League title and they will be making a return to the continental scene after last taking part in the 2017 season.

Tusker, led coach Robert Matano, finished top of the 18-team table after amassing 65 points, three more than second-placed KCB, to dethrone Gor Mahia as the top-flight champions.

With the gruelling campaign ahead for the Brewers, Matano has already beefed up his squad with 11 new signings, and out of the number, 10 made the travelling squad of 19 players for the first leg fixture at Stade du Ville in Djibouti town.

The new faces include goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, who signed from St George of Ethiopia, Clyde Senaji signed from AFC Leopards, Teddy Osok, who joined the team after leaving Kitwe United of Zambia, and Charles Momanyi formerly of Gor Mahia.

Others are defender Daniel Sakari and goalkeeper Brian Bwire formerly of Kariobangi Sharks, Joshua Ibrahim signed from Ken Gold, Kalos Kalenge from Namungo FC of Tanzania, and John Njuguna, who joined from Ulinzi Stars.

During their last participation in the competition in 2017, Tusker succumbed in the preliminary round when they were eliminated by Port-Louis of Mauritius 3-2 on aggregate and as such, they will be hoping to better their performance.

Port Louis had picked up a vital 1-1 draw from the first leg meeting at Kasarani Stadium and returned home to beat the Brewers 2-1.

Meanwhile, Arta Solar enjoyed a successive campaign in Djibouti as they won the league and also the domestic cup.

Solar, who are captained by former Cameroon and Arsenal midfielder Alex Song, topped the 10-team table with 46 points from 18 matches, 11 more than second-placed Police Nationale, and also clinched the Djibouti Cup after a 4-3 win against FC Dikhil in the final.

The Brewers, who have now won 12 league titles, will host the return leg on September 18 with the winner qualifying for the first round, where they will take on Egyptian giants Zamalek in October.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The Caf Champions League fixture has been scheduled for 17:00 (East African Time) on Saturday, September 11.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Kenya) Match Channel 11/09/21 17:00 17:00 AS Arta Solar 7 vs Tusker DBC

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Stade National, Stade du Ville, Djibouti

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

