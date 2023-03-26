'When fast met faster!' – Man City's Lauren Hemp gifts Usain Bolt her signed shirt after WSL win over Chelsea

Manchester City star Lauren Hemp was greeted by sprinting legend Usain Bolt after scoring in a 2-0 win over Chelsea – and then gifted him her shirt.

Hemp scored in 2-0 WSL win over Chelsea

Victory put City level with United at the top

Olympic legend Bolt watched on

WHAT HAPPENED? Hemp was in sensational form as City swept aside Chelsea at the Etihad Campus, scoring an eye-catching strike to seal the win. And after the game, she posed for a photo with Bolt as they both held up her No.11 match shirt that she'd signed 'to Usain, best wishes'.

WHAT THEY SAID: Hemp posted the photo on his official Twitter account, with the caption: "When fast met faster. You decide which one," along with a series of emojis.

Man City defender Esme Morgan told GOAL of Hemp's excitement after meeting Bolt: "I've heard Usain Bolt just asked for her shirt so she must have impressed! I don't know when he did but she just came to me. She was like, 'Es guess who's just asked for my shirt?'

"I was racking my head through the Chelsea team thinking, 'Who's she had a battle with today? They might have wanted it after.' I was too tired to think of anyone and she was just like, 'Usain Bolt!' I couldn't believe it. It must be the pace."

Asked who is faster between Hemp and Bolt, Morgan replied: "Lauren."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's perhaps a surprise to see Bolt watching City's women – he's a high-profile Manchester United fan and can often be found watching Erik ten Hag's team at Old Trafford. But he clearly appreciated City's win, which put them level with United's women at the top of the WSL.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? It's another big game for Hemp and company next week as they take on Arsenal in the WSL on April 2.