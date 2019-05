When are the Championship play-off semi-finals & final? Dates, TV channel, stream & everything you need to know

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the hotly anticipated promotion phase of the Championship

The 2018-19 Championship season has concluded and, while and will be automatically promoted to the Premier League, the final spot will be contested by four teams in the play-offs .

will be involved, as will 'Spygate' rivals Marcelo Bielsa's and Frank Lampard's .

With the play-offs just around the corner, Goal takes a look at when exactly the fixtures are and how to watch.

Article continues below

When are the Championship play-off semi-finals?

Team Agg. Team 1st Leg 2nd Leg Aston Villa 2-2 (4-3 pens.) 2-1 0-1 Derby County 3-4 Leeds United 0-1 2-4

The 2019 Championship play-off semi-finals will be played on May 11, May 14 and May 15, following the conclusion of the league season.

Both first-leg matches took place on Saturday, May 11 , with Villa coming from behind to beat West Brom in the early kick-off and Leeds beating Derby.

The first of the second legs were played on Tuesday, May 14 , with Villa beating West Brom on penalties, with the second taking place a day later on Wednesday, May 15 as Derby came from behind to beat Leeds in a rollercoaster encounter.

Kick-off times for those games will be in the evening, with each game getting started at 7:45pm BST (2:45pm ET).

When is the Championship play-off final?

The 2019 Championship play-off final will take place on Monday, May 27 , meaning the winners of the semi-finals will have a week and a half to prepare for the biggest game of their season.

It will be the third and last EFL play-off final of the season, following the League Two and League One editions, which will be played on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, respectively.

The game will be held at Wembley and is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off (10am ET).

Game Aston Villa vs Derby County Date Monday, May 27 Time 3pm BST / 10am ET

TV Channel, online stream & how to watch

In the UK, Championship play-off games can be watched live on television via Sky Sports Football and they will be available to stream live online using the network's Sky Go service.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Championship play-off games will not be broadcast live on television in the US, but they will be available to stream live online using ESPN+ .