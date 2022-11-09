When is the Carabao Cup fourth round draw? Date, time, teams and where to watch on TV & stream live

Everything you need to know about the draw for the fourth round and how to watch live

The third round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup is approaching a conclusion and we will soon be down to the last 16. Heavy hitters from the Premier League entered at the third round and a few all-Premier League clashes means some will also be exiting.

Teams from League One and the Championship will definitely be in the mix for the draw, meaning there could be a few 'giant-killings' to come next round.

So what date is the fourth round draw and what time will it take place? GOAL takes a look, plus how to watch it live on TV or stream online.

When is the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?

What: Carabao Cup fourth-round draw When: Nov 10, 2022

The Carabao Cup fourth round draw is set to be held upon the conclusion of the third round, on November 10, 2022.

The fixtures of the fourth round or the Round of 16 will take place after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in fact, with the first gameday to commence on Monday December 19, 2022 - a day after the final of the world event.

W hich teams are in the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?

A total of 16 teams will be in the hat for the fourth round draw.

The teams who will be involved are:

Team Division Leicester City Premier League Bournemouth Premier League Burnley Championship Lincoln City League One Charlton Athletic League One MK Dons League One Gillingham League Two West Ham / Blackburn Premier League / Championship Nottingham Forest / Tottenham Premier League Newcastle / Crystal Palace Premier League Southampton / Sheffield Wednesday Premier League / League One Arsenal / Brighton Premier League Wolves / Leeds United Premier League Liverpool / Derby County Premier League / League One Man City / Chelsea Premier League Man Utd / Aston Villa Premier League

How can I watch or stream the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?

The Carabao Cup fourth round draw is expected to be part of Sky Sports Football's coverage of the last game of the third round between Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Country TV channel Stream United Kingdom Sky Sports Sky Go, NOW TV United States - ESPN+

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast Carabao Cup in the UK, with streaming available on the Sky Go or the NOW TV app.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Carabao Cup live on ESPN+. All matches from the fourth round or the Round of 16 through to the final will be streamed live.

When will Carabao Cup fourth round games be played?

The fourth round games are scheduled to be played on the week of December 19, 2022.

That means they will be contested immediately after the World Cup and in the middle of the festive period.