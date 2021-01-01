When can Man City win the Premier League?

The Champions-elect are just three points away from Premier League glory – and here is when the Citizens can officially lift the title

Manchester City already have the Carabao Cup trophy under their belt, but they still have their sights on winning the treble, with the Premier League and Champions League titles still on the horizon.

Pep Guardiola's side have been frontrunners for the Premier League title for a good chunk of the season, and it is only a matter of time before they are officially named champions.

There's still a bit left to do before they are declared winners, though, so when could they win the title? Goal takes a look.

Article continues below

When can Man City win the league?

The Citizens only need three points to lift the title.

Manchester City could be crowned Premier League champions before their next game against Newcastle on Friday - and it all rests on the shoulders of their crosstown rivals.

Since second-placed Manchester United can only finish the season on a maximum of 82 points should they win their remaining games, City will win the league should Man Utd lose to Leicester on Tuesday.

Man City can also win the league should Man Utd fail to beat both Leicester and Liverpool on Thursday.

But if the Red Devils beat both Leicester and Liverpool, Guardiola's side will need to wait until they play Newcastle on Friday, in a game they must win.

Man City can only accumulate a maximum of 89 points this season, so there will be no Centurion record this campaign.

The Sky Blues had the opportunity to wrap up the Premier League against Chelsea on Saturday at the Etihad, who they will also be facing in the highly-anticipated Champions League final.

They needed a victory against the Londoners to win the league, but Thomas Tuchel's side managed to overcome a 1-0 deficit to win the game 2-1.

Raheem Sterling scored the opener for the hosts, but goals from Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso meant that City's celebrations were put off for an additional week.

Sergio Aguero had the opportunity to double City's lead to make it 2-0, but fumbled his Panenka spot-kick.

“It is his decision,” Guardiola told Sky Sports about the missed penalty. “The taker has to take decisions.

“I say to him, take one decision and take it full commitment. He decided to do it this way.

“In 21 days we are going to face them again in the final of the Champions League,” Guardiola added on facing Chelsea.

“We will learn from that and try and win the three points we need to be [Premier League] champions.”