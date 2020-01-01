'What the f*ck are you going to do in Scotland?' - Giroud reveals aborted Celtic transfer after Nicollin advice

The current Chelsea striker had the chance to line up at Parkhead at the start of his career but opted instead for a stint in the French top flight

Olivier Giroud has revealed that he was close to sealing a move to Glasgow giants earlier in his career.

Giroud, 33, has spent the bulk of his career at the top level in 's Premier League, enjoying successful spells at and now .

He boasts four winner's medals and a triumph, while also forming a key part of the team that lifted the World Cup in 2018.

When he was just starting out, however, as a promising striker in the French second tier with Grenoble, he received a tempting offer to move to the Bhoys, but instead plumped for a move to .

"I almost went to . It would have been a great showcase for the Premier League," he explained to France Bleu Heuralt.

"And there was the atmosphere of Celtic Park... But I don't regret my choice."

The forward went on to explain that he wanted a taste of the French top flight, a decision that paid off when he netted 21 goals to seal Montpellier's first-ever crown in 2011-12.

"What tipped the scales in favour of Montpellier was my desire to play Ligue 1 before going abroad," he added.

"My entourage gave me this option and I got a phone call from Louis [Nicollin, Montpellier president at the time] who told me: 'What the f*ck are you going to do in Scotland?' He was good, I felt sincerity in his words."

Giroud has been linked with a move away from Chelsea after featuring only on an intermittent basis so far in 2019-20, making just five starts in the Premier League as Frank Lampard's charges chase a spot in next season's .

But the Frenchman recently extended his Blues contract and, while he would be open to playing for Montpellier again at some point before retiring, he is in no rush to return to France.

"I don't want to give false hopes. I hope to play at the highest level - the Champions League and European competitions - for at least another year or two," he said when questioned on a possible comeback.

"We'll see what happens afterwards, what proposals are offered to me."