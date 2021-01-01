What is the Premier League Owner's Charter & why is it being introduced?

This is what you need to know about the Premier League's new measures to introduce the Owner's Charter, off the backs of the fan protests

The events of the last couple of weeks have shown the power and influence of a club's fans, from their vocal opposition to the Super League plans to when Manchester United supporters took to Old Trafford to voice their unhappiness in their club ownership.

Following these fan protests, the Premier League have announced plans for a new Owner's Charter – and Goal has everything you need to know about it.

What is the new Owner's Charter?

The Premier League have outlined their incentives to introduce "additional rules and regulation to ensure the principles of the Premier League and open competition are protected."

Included in these new plans are seeds for a new Owner's Charter, which all club owners "will be required to sign up to, committing them to the core principles of the Premier League."

They added: "Breaches of these rules and the Charter will be subject to significant sanctions."

These intentions to work with club supporter groups, UEFA and the Football League are in place to protect the interests of English football and prevent any future potential threat of the Super League, or a different breakaway tournament.

The announcement came after Man Utd's Premier League clash with Liverpool was delayed, and then postponed after Red Devils fans held protests at the stadium against club owners The Glazers.

Man Utd fans were protesting the ownership of the club and the way it was run, with the team's involvement in the Super League the main catalyst for the protests.

The Manchester club, like all five other Premier League sides, withdrew from the competition less than 48 hours after their involvement was confirmed due to the overwhelmingly negative fan reaction.

The Glazers apologised to the supporters in an open letter, but at the Old Trafford protests on Sunday, banners displayed declared: 'APOLOGY NOT ACCEPTED'.

Calls for a 50+1 model, as is used in Germany, were also made – which could tie into plans for the Owner's Charter.

Shortly after news of the Owner's Charter, Chelsea announced that they intend on having fan presence in future board meetings following the Super League controversy.

What have the Premier League said?

An official statement from the Premier League read: "The events of the last two weeks have challenged the foundations and resolve of English football.

"The Premier League has prepared a series of measures to enshrine the core principles of the professional game: an open pyramid, progression through sporting merit and the highest standards of sporting integrity. These measures are designed to stop the threat of breakaway leagues in the future.



"Opposition to the proposed Super League united the whole of football, with the fans' voice clearly heard. The Premier League recognises the strength of feeling and the right of fans to know what is happening.

"We are committed to maintaining close dialogue with supporters and their representatives, as we work with the FA and Government to identify solutions, but ask that all protests are peaceful.

"The actions of a minority of those present at Old Trafford on Sunday have no justification and will be investigated by the Premier League and the FA as well as by the Greater Manchester Police.



"The actions of a few clubs cannot be allowed to create such division and disruption. We are determined to establish the truth of what happened and hold those clubs accountable for their decisions and actions. We and the FA are pursuing these objectives quickly and appropriately, consulting with fans and government."