'We've all been there!' - Maguire explains Manchester United social media faux pas

The defender, rumoured to be moving to Old Trafford, insisted he 'liked' an Instagram post linking him with the club in error

Harry Maguire insists he did not mean to 'like' an Instagram comment suggesting he was set to join .

defender Maguire has been linked with an £80 million ($102m) move from to United, who are looking for reinforcements after a tough end to the 2018-19 season.

And the 26-year-old prompted speculation on Saturday when he acknowledged a comment from a fan on one of his social media posts.

Maguire publicly 'liked' a message claiming he would be a "fan favourite" at Old Trafford.

But the former man took to Twitter to explain away the honest mistake, quietening talk he is nearing a switch to United.

Quoting a report of his social media faux pas, Maguire replied: "I didn't mean to guys... we've all been there."

Maguire was first linked with United following the 2018 World Cup, but then manager Jose Mourinho was frustrated as the club failed to bring in a new centre-back.

The Foxes star subsequently played 31 times in the Premier League last term, scoring three goals.

I didn’t mean to guys... we’ve all been there 🤷🏻‍♂️😂 https://t.co/z2whONT6Po — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) June 22, 2019

Maguire has also been linked with a move to local rivals , which would see him link up with England international centre-back partner John Stones.

Maguire cost Leicester a reported £17m ($22m) when he joined from recently relegated Hull City in June 2017.

Since then he has gone on to become a regular starter for Gareth Southgate at the international level.

He appeared in all seven games at the 2018 World Cup, scoring the opening goal in England’s quarter-final win over .

His current club are reluctant to part with their star defender and have a track record of extracting maximum value from their sales of key men.

Last summer they forced City to break their transfer record for Riyad Mahrez. The Foxes acquired Mahrez for just €500,000 from Le Havre in 2014 before he was sold to the Premier League champions for €68m (£60m/$79m).

It was Leicester’s valuation that supposedly stopped United supremo Ed Woodward from signing him last summer, which reportedly angered Mourinho.

With the Red Devils missing out on football for next season an overhaul is expected, but Maguire is refusing to confirm he will be part of it.