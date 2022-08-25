West Virginia at Penn State: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

It's a big match-up between the two college outfits - here's everything you need to know

West Virginia and Penn State will meet on Thursday evening in a non-conference women’s college soccer contest. Both teams come into this match with one win and one draw to their name.

These teams last met in September 2021, with Penn State winning 2-0. The Nittany Lions have won three of the past four meetings, with a draw in 2019 breaking up that winning streak.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games West Virginia at Penn State Date Aug 25, 2022 Times 6:00pm ET, 3:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position West Virginia roster Goalkeepers Massey, Smith, Roshong, Murphy Defenders Aunkst, Brewster, Leslie, Schoppl, Robinson Midfielders Loza, Scott, McCutcheon, McCarthy, Mallia, Mustafa, Dotson, Moreau Forwards Bilal, Kijowski, Thompson, Segalla, Heredia-Beltran, White, Adler, Teixeira, Knight, Vallerand, Rodriguez, Sparacio, Zibinskas

West Virginia opened their season last week with a scoreless draw at home against Indiana. The team followed that up with a 5-1 takedown of Saint Joseph’s on Sunday.

Following Thursday’s game, they will return home to play Saint Francis on Sunday before heading down to Alabama to play Auburn and Samford.

Predicted West Virginia starting XI: Massey; Rodriguez, Thompson, Robinson, Brewster, McCutcheon, Segalla, McCarthy, Heredia-Beltran, Moreau, Vallerand.

Position Penn State roster Goalkeepers Evans, Poorbaugh, Asman, Gress, Messner Defenders Wiesner, MacBean, Olive, Hiatt, Martin, Alonso, Schiemann, Ogden Midfielders Jennings, Damico, Dyke, Latino, Wasserman, Myers, Smith, Linnehan, Minnier, Canniff, Raich, Wilson, Borgen, Gleason Forwards Uribe, White, Wheeler, Hocking, Kershner, Schlegel

Penn State opened its 2022 campaign with a 2-2 draw against No. 19 Georgetown before getting into the win column on Sunday against Duquesne.

The Nittany Lions will continue their non-conference schedule on Sunday with a road game against Monmouth, which opens a three-game road trip. The team has just one more home non-conference game after this contest.

Predicted Penn State starting XI: Asman; Jennings, Dyke, Wiesner, Myers, Linnehan, Wheeler, Hocking, Schiemann, Wilson, Schlegel.

Last results