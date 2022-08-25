West Virginia at Penn State: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Andrew Steel|
A corner flag
Women's football

It's a big match-up between the two college outfits - here's everything you need to know

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

West Virginia and Penn State will meet on Thursday evening in a non-conference women’s college soccer contest. Both teams come into this match with one win and one draw to their name.

Watch West Virginia at Penn State on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

These teams last met in September 2021, with Penn State winning 2-0. The Nittany Lions have won three of the past four meetings, with a draw in 2019 breaking up that winning streak.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games West Virginia at Penn State
Date Aug 25, 2022
Times 6:00pm ET, 3:00pm PT
Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), women's college soccer matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channelOnline stream
Big Ten Networkfubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

PositionWest Virginia roster
Goalkeepers Massey, Smith, Roshong, Murphy
Defenders Aunkst, Brewster, Leslie, Schoppl, Robinson
Midfielders Loza, Scott, McCutcheon, McCarthy, Mallia, Mustafa, Dotson, Moreau
Forwards Bilal, Kijowski, Thompson, Segalla, Heredia-Beltran, White, Adler, Teixeira, Knight, Vallerand, Rodriguez, Sparacio, Zibinskas

West Virginia opened their season last week with a scoreless draw at home against Indiana. The team followed that up with a 5-1 takedown of Saint Joseph’s on Sunday.

Following Thursday’s game, they will return home to play Saint Francis on Sunday before heading down to Alabama to play Auburn and Samford.

Predicted West Virginia starting XI: Massey; Rodriguez, Thompson, Robinson, Brewster, McCutcheon, Segalla, McCarthy, Heredia-Beltran, Moreau, Vallerand.

PositionPenn State roster
Goalkeepers Evans, Poorbaugh, Asman, Gress, Messner
Defenders Wiesner, MacBean, Olive, Hiatt, Martin, Alonso, Schiemann, Ogden
Midfielders Jennings, Damico, Dyke, Latino, Wasserman, Myers, Smith, Linnehan, Minnier, Canniff, Raich, Wilson, Borgen, Gleason

Forwards

Uribe, White, Wheeler, Hocking, Kershner, Schlegel

Penn State opened its 2022 campaign with a 2-2 draw against No. 19 Georgetown before getting into the win column on Sunday against Duquesne.

The Nittany Lions will continue their non-conference schedule on Sunday with a road game against Monmouth, which opens a three-game road trip. The team has just one more home non-conference game after this contest.

Predicted Penn State starting XI: Asman; Jennings, Dyke, Wiesner, Myers, Linnehan, Wheeler, Hocking, Schiemann, Wilson, Schlegel.

Editors' Picks

Last results

West Virginia resultsPenn State results
West Virginia 5-1 St Joseph's (Aug 21)Penn State 3-0 Duquesne (Aug 21)
West Virginia 0-0 Indiana (Aug 18)Penn State 2-2 Georgetown (Aug 18)